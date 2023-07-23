An NES Film: Mahua Moitras Oppenheimer Jab At PM Modi, The Internet Is Divided





Mahua Moitra questions PM Modi on Manipur situation New Delhi: Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra, known for her comebacks and fiery speeches, today attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticizing him for the situation in violence-stricken Manipur. The TMC MP shared a poster, similar to that of the Oppenheimer film, with the photo of PM Modi. The image also named Amit Shah, Smirit Irani, N Biren Singh and Rekha Sharma. It reads “A National Democratic Alliance Film – Modenheimer: The Man Behind Manipur’s Undoing.” She captioned the photo, “In cinemas everywhere.” The tweet left the internet divided, with some blaming the central government for tensions in the BJP-ruled state while others criticized Moitra for the “bad taste” tweet. The post drew mixed reactions with some accepting the allegations while others attacked the TMC government led by Mamata Banerjee for the violence in Bengal. A Twitter user shared a poster titled “Didi Admin” with the photo of Mamata Banerjee and wrote, “Running in cinemas since 2011. Longer than DDLJ. Another user, who seemed impressed with the poster, wrote, “This would definitely be a blockbuster.” Another joked, “Nailed. But I think they’ll release it in 2024!!” Mahua calls Manipur situation ‘civil war’ Earlier, Mahua Moitra reacted to Smriti Irani’s tweet and said, “Depravity is BJP hijacking Manipur issue with all the fake news in other states. When PM, HM and WCD keep mum while our sisters die. Depravity is when your chair can’t protect our wrestlers. Buy a dictionary. The TMC MP said the situation in Manipur is a civil war and what the strife-torn state is witnessing war crimes after an old video of two women parading naked went viral, shaking the conscience of the country. This is what the BJP has reduced Bharat to, the Trinamool MP has said as the opposition INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) prepares to counter NDA’s Bharat in parliament over Manipur. Manipur has witnessed tension over the past two months after a clash between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur began on May 3. The violence has continued unabated over the past 2.5 months, with several cops losing their lives while hundreds have been killed in the ethnic clashes.

