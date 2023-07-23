Jokowi warns of political division ahead of elections





Jakarta. President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Sunday delivered a message of unity and warned against engaging in divisive tactics that can damage the fabric of the nation ahead of upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections. At the ceremony commemorating the 25th anniversary of the National Awakening Party (PKB) in Solo, his hometown, President Jokowi urged voters to maintain harmony despite diverging political choices. He specifically warned against hate speech and the use of religion to humiliate political rivals. "Please no hate speech, no fake news and no slander, especially under the guise of religion like in previous elections. I often shook my head when reading social media content," Jokowi said. As his second and final term comes to an end next year, President Jokowi stressed that in a democratic society, having different choices is normal. "You know that party leaders often have dinner and sip coffee together, as do presidential candidates. Why should voters engage in protracted conflict? said Jokowi. The President reiterated that the elections are a time for Indonesian citizens to celebrate their freedom to elect political leaders and exercise their basic rights, emphasizing that the process should be a joyous occasion, free from fear and contention. Throughout his political career, President Jokowi has personally suffered the negative impact of hate speech and slanderous allegations in previous elections. He was falsely portrayed as a Chinese-born Christian raised by a communist family, among other baseless accusations. Moreover, he faces unsubstantiated allegations questioning the legitimacy of his degree from Gadjah Mada University.

