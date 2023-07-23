Elon Musk warns Xi Jinping and China could collapse





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Artificial intelligence (AI) technology has caused controversy in society, as its popularity has skyrocketed thanks to the presence of ChatGPT made by OpenAI. Elon Musk is one of the entrepreneurs who often expresses his concern about the negative impact of AI on the future of humanity. Recently, he again released a statement regarding this technology. Musk bragged about warning the Chinese government that AI-based “digital superintelligence” could usurp power from the Communist Party and take over the country. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT For information, digital superintelligence is another innovation of AI technology. Digital superintelligence is a digital replica of the human brain, which allows robots to have reasoning and learning abilities like humans. “I’ve spent a lot of time with Chinese leaders,” Musk said, referring to his visit to China last May, as quoted by InitiatedSunday (7/23/2023). “I think all parties agree. Nobody wants their government to be controlled by a digital superintelligence,” he added. He revealed this during a session on Twitter Spaces, when Musk announced his AI-powered company called xAI. He said the company will usher in a brighter future for AI. “[xAI] understand the original character of the human universe,” he said. Additionally, Musk sees AI tools that truly understand the human universe will grow with a more human-like approach. Ideally, these AI tools will not replace the role of humans on Earth. He also clarified criticism from many people who called Musk a hypocrite. He often satirizes the development of AI, but instead creates an AI company. Musk has argued that he actually doesn’t want to be involved in AI development. According to him, delaying the development of AI is the wisest thing. However, this is not realistic. For information, Musk is one of the American businessmen who maintain close ties with China. During his visit last May, Musk was greeted like a “king”. Musk also said that China really wants to cooperate in developing positive AI technology. “[China] interested in creating an international cooperation framework for establishing AI regulations,” he said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Similar to the Terminator, researchers say humans can become extinct due to AI (fab/fab)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/tech/20230723123526-37-456517/elon-musk-warning-xi-jinping-china-bisa-tumbang The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos