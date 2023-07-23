Today in history

Today is Sunday, July 23, the 204th day of 2023. There are 161 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight in the story:

On July 23, 1983, an Air Canada Boeing 767 ran out of fuel while flying from Montreal to Edmonton; the pilots were able to glide the airliner to a safe emergency landing in Gimli, Manitoba. (The near-disaster happened because fuel was mistakenly measured in pounds instead of kilograms at a time when Canada was converting to the metric system.)

To this date :

In 1958, Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain appointed the first four women to the peerage in the House of Lords.

In 1967, five days of deadly rioting erupted in Detroit as an early morning police raid on an unlicensed bar sparked a confrontation with local residents, escalating into violence that spread to other parts of the city. 43 people were killed.

In 1982, actor Vic Morrow and two child actors, 7-year-old Myca Dinh Le and 6-year-old Renee Shin-Yi Chen, were killed when a helicopter crashed into them while filming a Vietnam War scene for “Twilight Zone: The Movie.” (Director John Landis and four associates were later acquitted of manslaughter charges.)

In 1990, President George HW Bush announced his choice of Justice David Souter of New Hampshire to succeed outgoing Justice William J. Brennan on the United States Supreme Court.

In 1996, at the Atlanta Olympics, Kerri Strug performed a heroic final jump despite torn ligaments in her left ankle as the American gymnasts clinched their first-ever Olympic team gold medal.

In 1997, the search for Andrew Cunanan, the suspected killer of designer Gianni Versace and others, ended when police found his body on a houseboat in Miami Beach, an apparent suicide.

In 1999, the space shuttle Columbia lifted off with the world’s most powerful X-ray telescope and Eileen Collins became the first woman to command an American spaceflight.

In 2003, the Massachusetts Attorney General released a report stating that clergy and others in the Archdiocese of Boston had likely sexually abused more than 1,000 people over a span of six decades.

In 2006, Tiger Woods became the first player since Tom Watson in 1982-83 to win back-to-back British Open titles.

In 2011, 27-year-old singer Amy Winehouse was found dead at her London home following accidental alcohol poisoning.

In 2019, Boris Johnson won the contest to lead Britain’s ruling Conservative Party, putting him in the running to become the country’s next prime minister.

In 2020, Major League Baseball’s virus-delayed and shortened season began with World Series champion Washington Nationals hosting the New York Yankees in an empty national park; Dr. Anthony Fauci threw the first ceremonial ball.

A decade ago: With a high-stakes showdown vote looming in the House, the White House and congressional supporters of the National Security Agency’s surveillance program warned that ending the mass collection of phone records of millions of Americans would put the nation at risk for another terrorist attack. (The next day, the House voted narrowly against stopping the NSA program.) Nine people were killed in Cairo in battles between opponents and supporters of former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi.

Five years ago: The White House said President Donald Trump was considering revoking the security clearances of six former top national security officials who had criticized his administration. The New York Daily News has cut its newsroom staff in half, including the newspaper’s editor. The Senate, by a vote of 86 to 9, confirmed Pentagon official Robert Wilkie as Secretary of Veterans Affairs. The US Anti-Doping Agency has suspended competitive swimming star Ryan Lochte (LAHK’-tee) for a year for violating anti-doping rules by receiving an intravenous injection of vitamins.

A year ago: The World Health Organization has declared the growing outbreak of monkeypox in more than 70 countries an “extraordinary” situation labeled a global emergency. Russian missiles hit Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odessa just hours after Moscow and kyiv signed deals to allow grain exports to resume from there. Ukraine’s foreign ministry denounced the airstrikes as “spitting in the face” at Turkey and the United Nations, which brokered the deals.

Today’s birthdays: Retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy turns 87. Actor Ronny Cox is 85 years old. Actor Larry Manetti is 80 years old. Rock singer David Essex is 76 years old. Singer-songwriter and politician John Hall is 75 years old. Actor Belinda Montgomery is 73 years old. Rock musician Martin Gore (Depeche Mode) is 62 years old. Actor Eriq Lasalle is 61 years old. Rock musician Yuval Gabay is 60 years old. Rock musician Slash is 58 years old. Model actress Stephanie Seymour is 55 years old. DeGrate is 52 years old. Rock musician Chad Gracey (Live) is 52 years old. Actor-comedian Marlon Wayans is 51 years old. Country singer Shannon Brown is 50 years old. Wesley is 41 years old. Actor Krysta Rodriguez is 39 years old. Actor Daniel Radcliffe is 34 years old. Actor Lili Simmons is 30 years old.