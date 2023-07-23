Georgia Governor Brian Kemp contacted by Special Counsel Jack Smith regarding Donald Trump 2020 election investigation





Trump could be indicted on January 6

Cully Stimson, senior legal officer at the Heritage Foundation, joins Fox News Live and explains how this potential indictment will differ from the classified documents case.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s office has been contacted by Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office as part of the investigation into former President Donald Trump and his allies overturning the 2020 election results, Fox News has confirmed.

The Washington Post was the first to confirm that Smith’s office contacted Kemp after Trump announced on TRUTH Social that he received a letter from Smith informing him that he was the target of a grand jury investigation on January 6.

Smith’s activities point to a possible overlap between his investigation and investigations by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Willis has been investigating since early 2021 whether Trump and his allies broke state laws as they tried to undo his narrow election loss in Georgia to incumbent President Biden.

Willis opened his investigation shortly after Trump called Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in January 2021 and suggested the state’s top election official could help him “find” the votes needed to overturn his electoral defeat in the state.

STEFANIK: ‘NOT A COINCIDENCE’ JACK SMITH TARGETS TRUMP SAME WEEK AS IRS WHISTLEBLOWER HEARING ON HUNTER BIDEN

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp speaks during a nighttime rally in Atlanta, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Georgia Supreme Court last week denied Trump’s request to quash the grand jury’s special report, and Willis suggested any charges would be brought on September 1.

The Post previously reported that Raffensperger was interviewed in Atlanta last month by investigators from Smiths’ office.

Donald Trump, the current frontrunner for the GOP nomination, speaks during the Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

GEORGIA SUPREME COURT REJECTS TRUMP’S BID TO STOP GRAND JURY REPORT, FULTON COUNTY DA IN ELECTION PROBE

Meanwhile, Kemp, who previously supported Trump, finally certified Biden’s victory in the Peach State after the 2020 presidential election.

Special Counsel Jack Smith reportedly sent former President Donald Trump a targeted letter notifying him that he was under investigation on January 6. (Screenshot Fox News/AP Photo)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump endorsed Kemps’ rival, former Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., in the 2022 primary contest, but Kemp won the nomination and the general election. Kemp was also interviewed last year by investigators from Willis’ office as part of her investigation, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

CNN reported that Smith’s office also contacted former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey as part of the DOJ’s Trump investigation in recent weeks.

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital and covers politics, crime, policing and more. Story tips can be sent to [email protected] and on Twitter: @danimwallace.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/georgia-gov-brian-kemp-contacted-special-counsel-jack-smith-donald-trump-2020-election-probe The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos