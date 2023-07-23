Jokowi and Iriana Arrive at Manahan Stadium, Solo, Attend PKB Harlah









Solo – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) attended the 25th PKB Harlah at Manahan Stadium, Solo. President Jokowi came with First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo. Monitoring detikJateng, Jokowi and Iriana arrived at Manahan Stadium around 3:26 p.m. WIB. Jokowi appeared to be wearing a suit and a cap, while the First Lady wore a white shirt and a headscarf. Jokowi was hosted directly by Ketum PKB Muhaimin Iskandar. Jokowi’s arrival at the stadium was followed by the arrival of Ketum Gerindra Prabowo Subianto. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Prabowo came dressed in a white shirt, black pants and a cap. Prabowo came in his official vehicle. Apart from Jokowi and Prabowo, a number of general presidents of political parties have also arrived at Manahan Stadium. The presidents of the political parties present were the president of the Golkar Airlangga Hartarto, the president of the PAN Zulkifli Hasan and the president of the PDIP DPP Puan Maharani. PAN President Zulkifli Hasan admitted to having received an invitation directly from Muhaimin Iskandar. According to him, the invitation was an honor for him. When asked if there were any signs of a coalition with the PKB, Zulhas asked to translate it himself. “Translate yourself,” Zulhas said, Sunday (7/23/2023). As previously reported, the chairman of the PKB fraction of the RPD RI, Cucun A Syamsurijal, said that Cak Imin would deliver a political speech at the height of the day. According to him, this political speech will contain the Action to serve Indonesia carried out by PKB for 25 years. “If there will be any mention of the political leadership of the PKB in the 2024 elections, that is now what we will expect with the details of his speech,” Cucun said. Watch the video “Jokowi: presidential candidates have coffee together, how come those downstairs are arguing?“

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

(me/sip)

