Trump holds big lead in Iowa, SC: polls





Former President Trump holds a large lead over fellow 2024 GOP White House candidates in Iowa and South Carolina, according to a new poll.

Fox Business polls, released Sunday, found Trump had the support of 46% of Republican primary voters polled in Iowa, 30 percentage points more than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 16%. Sen. Tim Scott (RS.C.) has 11% support.

The Iowa poll shows Scott, who typically attracts single-digit levels of support, gaining some momentum, though Trump still remains the frontrunner.

No other candidate received more than 10% support in the Iowa poll, which was conducted July 15-19 among 805 likely attendees of Republican caucuses in Iowa in 2024. It has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

Trump also has a large lead in South Carolina. The other Fox Business poll found Trump with 48% support among GOP primary voters in the state. Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley (R) came in second with 14% support.

DeSantis trails behind Haley at 13% and Scott at 10%. No other candidate received double-digit support.

Blinken on reviving Iran nuclear deal: ‘We are now in a place where we are not talking about a nuclear deal’ Gonzales: Migrants are waiting for ‘the cooler time of the year’ to cross the border

The poll was conducted July 15-19 of 808 registered voters in South Carolina and has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

Latest polls show Trump holding a large lead over his GOP opponents in early voting states, despite being the target of the Justice Department’s probe into his efforts to stay in power after losing the 2020 election. Trump said last week he had received a target letter that could lead to his third indictment since leaving office.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/4114163-trump-holds-wide-leads-in-iowa-south-carolina-polls/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos