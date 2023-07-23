Politics
China’s race for growth is fading. So does his dream of middle-class security | Rana Mitter
Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer both trust a five-point plan. Never knowingly underestimated, the Chinese government announced last week that it was opting for a 31-point strategy.
Last week, alarmed faces emerged in Beijing on news that its GDP had improved by only 0.8% in the second quarter of 2023, giving the impression that China’s economy needed a quick boost. In recent years, the private sector has been the target of high-profile crackdowns by the Communist Party of China (CCP), over concerns that companies such as Tencent and Alibaba enjoy too much visibility. Now he says he wants to make the atmosphere for entrepreneurs bigger, better and stronger.
This seems urgent, as China’s economic recovery seems to have stalled, and the stay-at-home CCP still depends on Xi Jinping’s government creating a Chinese dream of a middle-class lifestyle. The end of Covid restrictions just eight months ago seemed to mark the start of a powerful rebound in consumption; travel agencies were besieged by people booking holidays they had been denied for almost three years. But in recent months, there have been more worrying signs. Youth unemployment is on the rise: About one in five Chinese people aged 16 to 24 were unemployed in June. Many college graduates have had to take jobs as delivery drivers because no professional jobs are available and social media is full of images of hard-earned but seemingly useless degrees.
In fact, there are plenty of jobs for those who want them. China has a severe shortage of teachers in the countryside, which means children in rural areas tend to have an uneven education. But few urban graduates want to live in a village where running water is still a luxury, and China’s strict residence permit (hukou) system means young people who move to the countryside may never be allowed to return to the big city.
In a few years, China will face the opposite problem. Thanks to three decades of a one-child policy, China’s working-age population will shrink compared to the 2030s. Technology will have to adapt to create new jobs for a shrinking workforce, while ensuring enough growth to pay pensions and health care for the rapidly growing elderly population.
For years, even decades, it was predicted that China would become the largest economy in the world. But the current crisis could give the impression that the decline is now inevitable. In fact, many factors could improve China’s situation. It devotes 2.5% of its GDP to research and development, an investment that pays off in areas such as its highly innovative technology sector. It also has the second largest single market in the world after India, which this year became the most populous country in the world, and its population has an average GDP per capita of $12,000, more than double that of India.
But China sets traps for itself. Security has become the key political term: the word anquan has the double meaning of security in Chinese, which gives it a reassuring tone. Yet the term covers a wide range of issues, not just traditional military or national security, but economic and even cultural security. Press articles on the huge debts local governments have been censored and journalists threatened with legal action for undermining financial stability.
The free flow of information is crucial for the modern economy; in China, however, there is a danger that economists and entrepreneurs will find it unwise to state inconvenient truths. The fear of taking risks in the event of state reprisals will exacerbate a trend summed up in a rhyme: Bu zuo, bu cuo (If I do nothing, I will do nothing wrong).
The broader political atmosphere adds to a sense of uncertainty. Another major story is the unexplained disappearance of Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who has not been seen in public since late June. Other high-profile figures such as entrepreneur Jack Ma have also disappeared in the past, only to reappear after being publicly reprimanded for their political indiscretions, but it’s unclear whether Qin is out of favor or just indisposed. These acts of disappearance add to the feeling that the Chinese political sphere is unpredictable and opaque, undermining economic confidence at home and abroad. Few, if any, companies have campaigned for democracy in China, but many have called for more transparency. Not surprisingly, the 31-point plan includes assurances (but not guarantees) that the rights and interests of private contractors will be duly taken into account.
There is one factor that would almost certainly bring the economy to a standstill: the confrontation over Taiwan. Any military confrontation in the region would crush supply chains, drive investors away and lead to huge mutual sanctions between China and its Western trading partners. Economic realities do not exclude conflicts. But a middle-class Chinese professional who wakes up in the morning wants financial security, a cheaper mortgage, a secure retirement and subsidized health care, including cheaper health care for his parents. A nationalist war that impacts their way of life would be deeply unpopular.
In some ways, China’s inward-looking attitude is typical of the rest of the world as a whole. Brexit Britain is unusual in seeking new overseas markets, as the US, China and the EU all embrace protectionism. China’s strengths are real, including high levels of urban education and an innovative private sector. But to thrive, he must prioritize openness and transparency at home and a peaceful and cooperative relationship with his business partners abroad. Without these factors, a 31, 56 or 93 point plan will not suffice.
