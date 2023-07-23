Judge angered by Imran’s no-show





A collage of Toshakhana gifts was allegedly sold by former Prime Minister Imran Khan. GeoNews/File

ISLAMABAD. A local court judge on Saturday expressed his dissatisfaction with the failure of PTI leader Imran Khan to appear in the Toshakhana case.

Once again, the court in Islamabad accepted Imran Khan’s request for a one-day exemption.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ), Islamabad, Humayun Dilawar, granted the waiver request but strictly ordered the PTI Chairman, Imran Khan to appear in court on Monday.

The Toshakhana proceedings relate to a criminal complaint filed against the PTI Chairman by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for concealing details of state gifts.

Lawyer Gohar Ali appeared as counsel for Imrans and lawyer Amjad Pervaiz represented the ECP.

During the hearing, when one of Imrans’ lawyers objected to the daily hearing of the case, the court expressed its dissatisfaction with the non-appearance of the head of the PTI. However, the judge granted the lawyers’ request to grant Imran a one-day exemption, but ordered the head of the PTI to ensure his presence on Monday (July 24).

Also a day ago, Imrans lawyer Khawaja Haris Ahmed appeared, trying to drag out the case as the judge struggled to wrap it up in days. The cross-examination of the two prosecution witnesses had also been adjourned until Monday.

At the start of the hearing, Imrans’ lawyer filed a motion requesting a waiver for his client to attend the hearing and its adjournment until Monday, July 24.

To this, ECP’s lawyer raised an objection, arguing that no solid reason had been mentioned in the plea for exemption. Arguing that the suspect should be present when a trial is underway, attorney Pervaiz asked the court to issue guidelines to ensure Imrans’ appearance in court.

The judge asked the PTI lawyer: Will the suspect appear in court on Monday? Lawyer Ali replied that Imran would appear in the Supreme Court on Monday for a case filed against him in Quetta.

ADSJ Dilawar then replied that the former prime minister may appear in this court after appearing in the supreme court. Lawyer Niazullah Niazi objected to why the case was being heard daily.

The judge replied, There is nothing mentioned in the record other than the plea of ​​exemption. Advocacy, too, is only up to the extent of the exemption today. You object to hearings taking place on a daily basis. Your request for exemption was always accepted even if the suspect did not appear once in court.

The court then accepted Imrans’ plea and ordered his lawyer to ensure he appeared in the case after appearing in the Supreme Court on Monday. Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing.

