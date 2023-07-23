BSP leader slams Narendra Modi for keeping silent on Manipur’s ethnic strife and atrocities against women





BSP promises the removal of all belt shops in Telangana State Allocation of 1 acre of land to the landless poor, creation of 10 lakh jobs and provision of 5 lakh jobs to women KARIMNAGAR, 23rd JULY 2023: Former IPS officer and BSP Telangana State Chairman Dr. RS Praveen Kumar has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remaining silent for too long and failing to take action against the culprits involved in the heinous crime of sexual atrocities against women in Manipur State. Attending a BSP women’s convention at a reception hall in Karimnagar town on Sunday, Mr Praveen Kumar chastised the Union government for remaining a silent bystander as atrocities against women increased in Manipur state. Alleging that the Telangana state government was neglecting women in all sectors, he claimed that there was not a single woman in Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s cabinet in Telangana’s first government from 2014 to 2018. In the second cabinet from 2018, the chief minister had appointed two women ministers, but they cannot take any decision by themselves and must approach the Pragathi bhavan. He accused the TSPSC of issuing employment notifications and clandestinely leaking the questionnaires for millions of rupees, betraying the state’s unemployed youths. Accusing the state government of opening many liquor belt shops in the state, he said that after taking power, the BSP would abolish all liquor belt shops. He accused the government of taking over the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project at the cost of Rs 1.15 lakh crores only to defraud the commission. Alleging that the government was causing serious loss to the environment by illegally mining sand quarries in the Godavari and Manair rivers, he said BRS leaders were earning Rs 25 lakhs daily from illegal sand quarrying operations in the state. Stating that they would distribute one acre of land to the landless poor in Telangana state after coming to power, he said they would create 10 lakh of job opportunities and provide 5 lakh of jobs for women as part of their empowerment. He reiterated that they will establish a school on international standards in each mandal and ensure that they get free health services as a primary right of citizens in the state. The meeting was conducted under the leadership of North Telangana Organizer Jannu Swaroopa, Seelam Party General Secretary Anitha Reddy, Women Organizers A Sirisha, Nirmala, Kantha, Aruna, D Usha, Swapna, Laxmi and others were also present.

