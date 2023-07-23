Get rid of all the green shit: The Conservatives’ bizarre attitude to the environment | Green Policy





Conservative party support for environmental causes was generally vocal at election time, but hesitant and lukewarm in power. For one thing, the party, with the exception of a few hardcore climate crisis deniers, has never achieved the outright opposition to green causes that disfigures right-wing parties in other countries, especially US Republicans. On the other hand, he has generally failed to enact the kind of legislation that would allow the UK to take the lead in the fight against global warming, as the records of three recent Tory prime ministers show. Margaret Thatcher She is remembered for her short green spell in the late 1980s when she helped put the climate crisis, acid rain and pollution on the political map. Humanity and its activities are changing the environment of our planet in damaging and dangerous ways, she told the United Nations General Assembly in 1989. Her green enthusiasm did not last long, however, and by 1992 it had all but evaporated. She did not attend the Rio Earth Summit that year, leaving her successor, John Major, to sign Britain’s forest, climate and other agreements. After that, she had little to say about the environment until her 2002 memoir, when she attacked Al Gore and mocked what she called his dire predictions. Boris Johnson Johnson made much of his credentials green. They were in his blood, he claimed. And during his tenure he was credited with overseeing plans to phase out petrol and diesel cars, pledging to protect Britain’s land and sea and witnessing an offshore wind power boom. He was, arguably, the greenest Prime Minister the Conservative Party has produced. However, campaigners also say Johnson’s green achievements were fragile, flawed and undermined by U-turns and omissions which included policies affecting road building, airport expansion, oil and gas licenses in the North Sea and a new coal mine in Cumbria. All confuse the Johnsons claiming to be an eco-warrior. David Cameron Posing with huskies in the Arctic remains one of the most eye-catching images of his rise to power. Shortly after his trip, he promised his administration would become the greenest government ever. But the actions never matched the rhetoric. He once promised that carbon capture and storage was absolutely essential to cutting emissions, but then abandoned a billion dollar scheme that could have helped the UK take the lead in developing the technology. Construction of new onshore wind farms was severely curtailed during his tenure, while tax breaks were given to the shale gas industry. Halfway through his tenure, Cameron’s stance had changed drastically, when he reportedly told his aides to get rid of all the green bullshit from the government’s energy policies.

