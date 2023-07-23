Modi doesn’t care about parliament. He only spent 4 hours there in 2021 – Derek O’Brien





Ie will begin by sharing with you one of the many anecdotes about Parliament. About a year before the United Progressive Alliance (UPA)-II was ousted from power, Dr Manmohan The Singh-led government was preparing to push a bill through the Rajya Sabha (I can’t remember which bill, but that’s not the important part of the story). Rajeev Shukla, then Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, was doing what was expected of him: getting everyone on the Treasury benches to attend and vote. It was also his mandate to ensure that appointed members like Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar and Bhanurekha Gemini Ganesan, who were otherwise rarely spotted in the House, were present and voting in the Rajya Sabha. Everything went well for the government; the bill was duly passed and Shukla was quite pleased with himself as we hung around the water dispenser in the hall of the house. After the adjournment for the day, among the departing deputies was the lady herself, Rekha. It came to a halt when the ever-polite minister and “everyone’s friend” Rajeev said, “Thank you very much for coming today Rekha ji, thank you very much.” The Bollywood star-turned-MP smiled broadly and replied, “It’s my pleasure.” No problem. Next time you want me to come, just invite me again and I will be there. When the lady wasn’t within earshot, we laughed and the minister, in mock disbelief, explained what we were all thinking—seriously, you have to invite a fellow MP to be present in Parliament! It might be unfair of me to be harsh on the named Bollywood icon MP who actually believed she should be invited to attend Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is equally condescending in his dealings with the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Who cares about Parliament. Consider this: Modi spent 11 hours and 33 minutes delivering speeches in West Bengal during the 2021 assembly elections in the state. But he attended parliament for less than four hours that year – through the budget, monsoon and winter sessions. Indeed, the ‘high priest’ of the ‘temple of democracy’ has spent about three times longer delivering speeches in a national election than attending parliament in 2021. Second, for someone who wastes no opportunity to declare his undying loyalty to the institutions of democracy, Modi has been remarkably negligent in fulfilling his promise. Before almost every session of Parliament, the Prime Minister declares quite loudly that the government is ready to deal with all questions in Parliament. If the proof of the kheer is in the eating, the aftertaste in this case was bitter. Since Modi became prime minister, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has answered only 13 questions, compared to 85 questions that Dr Manmohan Singh’s cabinet answered during the previous 10 years of the UPA government. When was the last time the Prime Minister answered a question on the floor of Parliament? On-air monologues with a packed radio program are no substitute. The PM is in good company. Former Chief Justice of India (CJI), and now Rajya Sabha backbench MP, Ranjan Gogoi, is also thumbing his nose at parliament. After setting a precedent by becoming the first former CJI to accept an appointment to the Rajya Sabha just four months after retiring, Gogoi (in)famously said: “I go to the Rajya Sabha whenever I feel like…when I think there are important issues I should speak on […] I go there at my choice, I go out at my choice. Modi and Gogoi are cut from the same cloth. When the head of government and the former head of the judiciary show such contempt for parliament, are you surprised that India has steadily tumbled in the ranks of the democracy index since 2014 and is now classified as a “flawed democracy”? But Modi’s disrespectful behavior towards parliament is not irrelevant. Its seeds are in the so-called Gujarat development model (by the way, did you notice that the Prime Minister no longer refers to it). When Modi was the Chief Minister (CM) of Gujarat, the State Legislative Assembly had the dubious distinction of convening the fewest times, fewer than under all previous CMs. In 2012, after 11 years in office, despite serving a significantly longer term than any of his predecessors, the number of sittings in the Gujarat Assembly was 327, an average of less than 30 sittings per year. Even within the BJP, his predecessor Keshubhai Patel, who served as CM for four years and two months, averaged nearly 50 sessions a year. Read also : Government miscounted India’s poor – it’s ad hoc, arbitrary Understanding “parliamentophobia” Even Modi’s biggest critics recognize that he is a brilliant speaker, and often, the master of the teleprompter. So why this reluctance to speak to Parliament? Why hesitate to participate regularly in the debates? For someone so voluble and talkative everywhere, from Kedarnath to Kutch, why does he suffer from parliamentophobia? One explanation could be the startling discrepancy between what he promises in his speeches and what he actually delivers. The gap is huge. As Prime Minister, he presided over the highest unemployment rate in 45 years – more than a million jobs have been lost during the pandemic alone. Then there was his promise to provide every Indian with a pucca house with toilets, water and electricity, as well as his promise to double farmers’ incomes – he had promised to do all of this by 2022. Nothing happened. The launch of the high-speed train is five years late. The vision (sic) of turning India into a $5 trillion economy by 2024 has no chance of materializing. Even a national disaster like demonetization was never discussed in parliament before it was announced. Here again, the gas bag was at work: demonetization was to end black money, eliminate counterfeit money, stop terrorism and end corruption. None of this happened. Remember one of his most famous empty promises: “Give me 50 days for deleted notes, punish me if the problems persist”. It’s still business as usual. With such a 100% failure record, it is no surprise that the Prime Minister prefers to avoid Parliament where he cannot lie to the people with the same impunity as elsewhere. The strict parliamentary rules governing privilege deter even megalomaniacs. Check the parliamentary proceedings and you will find that Modi was not present in either chamber when discussing the CAA, the repeal of Section 370 and the passage of the Muslim Women (Protection of Marriage Rights) Act 2019 (triple talaq ban). Likewise, he was conspicuously absent during the passage of the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021, extending the mandate of the Central Vigilance Commission and the Electoral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, to link Aadhaar to voter ID cards. The latter law passed after 11 minutes of discussion in the Lok Sabha and 38 minutes in the Rajya Sabha, despite members calling for the bill to be referred to a committee for consideration. Management guru Peter Drucker, in another context, said, “Listening is not a skill; it is a discipline. Anyone can do it. All you have to do is shut up. Listening is a skill PM Modi lacks. Why is it not advised that good speakers must also be good listeners to become great parliamentarians. This excerpt from “Who Cares About Parliament: Speaking Up to Protect India’s Great Institution” by Derek O’Brien is published with permission from Rupa Publications.

