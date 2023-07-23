GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy defends rival Donald Trump: ‘Bad judgment is not the same as a crime’





Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on Sunday defended former President Donald Trump, who faces a special counsel investigation regarding the Jan. 6, 2021, protests on Capitol Hill.

The biotech entrepreneur, during an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” responded that he had come under fire for not criticizing Trump a month before the first GOP presidential debate in Milwaukee.

“I’ve always been consistent,” he said, “that I would have made different judgments than Donald Trump, which is why I’m running in this presidential race in the same race as him. Because I would have made different and, I believe, better judgments for the country.”

“But poor judgment is not the same as a crime,” Ramaswamy continued. “And when we confuse the two, it sets a dangerous precedent for this country. I don’t want to see us become a banana republic where the ruling party uses the police to arrest its political opponents.”

“Now that I’m third in the national polls, it would be a lot easier for me to win this election if Trump weren’t the frontrunner if Trump were knocked out by the federal administrative police state. But that’s not the right thing for the country,” he added.

Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at the Turning Point Action conference July 15, 2023. Ramaswamy on Sunday argued for U.S. economic independence from China, putting him at odds with former President Trump. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

In a recent Fox News survey of Republicans in Iowa, Trump received 46% support among likely Iowa GOP caucus goers, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis received 16% and Sen. Tim Scott, R.S.C., received 11%. Ramaswamy came in fourth, polling at 6%.

In South Carolina, another recent Fox News poll found Trump leading by more than 30 points. Ramaswamy came in sixth place in this poll with just 3%.

Ramaswamy claimed he was “not running against anyone,” including rival GOP presidential candidates and Democratic President Biden, stressing he was running for the “vision of what it means to be an American.”

“We don’t want a super PAC puppet,” Ramaswamy said. “We want an independent voice and a patriot who actually speaks the truth. That’s what I bring to the race.”

Donald Trump speaks during the Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Trump is the current GOP frontrunner. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

In an earlier book, Ramaswamy argued that Trump falsely claimed he didn’t lose the 2020 election and raised millions of dollars from his supporters, “Fox News Sunday” host Shannon Bream noted. “What Trump did last week was wrong. Downright heinous. Plain and simple,” Ramaswamy previously tweeted on Jan. 12, 2021. “I said it before and did it in my post.”

During the appearance, Ramaswamy responded to Trump’s recent comments describing Chinese President Xi Jinping as “brilliant” and “an iron fist.” Ramaswamy said Xi “is a dictator and China is the main threat facing the United States”, saying he stands out from other 2024 candidates, including Trump, in his campaign for “economic independence” from China.

Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during a SiriusXM town hall on June 20, 2023 in Philadelphia. (Lisa Lake/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Ramaswamy said he had also drawn up a foreign policy plan based on separating the Sino-Russian alliance.

“NATO was created to deter the USSR. The USSR no longer exists, but NATO expanded more after the fall of the USSR than it ever did during the existence of the USSR. So I think we have to ask ourselves the question: what advances American interests?” Ramaswamy says. avoids having to fund hundreds of billions more dollars to protect someone else’s border that we could use to protect our own border. And more importantly, this is also how we deter Xi Jinping from going after Taiwan. ”

