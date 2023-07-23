International recognition of Turkey’s independence marks 100 years – Middle East Monitor

A century ago, on July 24, countries around the world recognized Turkey as an independent and sovereign nation with the historic signing of the Lausanne Peace Treaty at the Palais de Rumine in the Swiss lakeside town, Anadolu Agency reports.

Months of intense negotiations had led to the momentous event of the Lausanne Peace Conference, which was held at the Hotel Beau-Rivage Palace, located on the picturesque shores of Lake Geneva in Lausanne.

In a book commemorating the hotel’s 150-year history, many details about the capital conference are revealed, explaining why Switzerland was chosen as the venue, the intricacies of the negotiations and the ultimate international recognition of a new nation.

The Lausanne Peace Conference began in November 1922.

The book, published by the hotel, explains that Lausanne was chosen as the location through a process of elimination.

“The Turks wanted the conference to take place in Smyrna (Izmir), which they had just liberated from the Greek army, but that was out of the question. London and Paris were also excluded because Britain and France have very different views on the issues to be discussed. Venice was excluded because it would have given the new Italian dictator Mussolini a golden opportunity to assume the presidency,” he explained.

Geneva, although home to the League of Nations, the predecessor of the UN, was vetoed by the United States and the Soviet Union, “powerful political observers of the negotiations”, according to the book.

Eventually, Britain offered Lausanne, and it was preferred over the Turkish side’s suggestion of another Swiss city, Lugano.

During the conference, the Beau-Rivage Palace hotel welcomed the British, Japanese, Turkish and American delegations. The French and Italians stay at the Lausanne Palace, while the Greeks stay at the Hôtel Savoy.

READ: Greece violates Lausanne Treaty by arming Aegean islands, Erdogan says

“While some of the participating nations came to Lausanne with the aim of dismantling the Ottoman Empire and redrawing the map of Asia Minor, the conference had a quite different and unexpected outcome: the birth and international recognition of a new country, Turkey,” the book states.

The official delegates, numbering 184, were joined by numerous press correspondents, guest speakers and support staff involved in the day-to-day operations of the conference.

Hotel records indicate that the American delegation had eight delegates to the conference, while the British had 25 and the French 26. The Greek delegation had 15 members, the Italians numbered 18, and the Japanese group had 14 members, while the Romanian delegation had seven, the Kingdom of Serbia-Croatia-Slovenia sent six, and the largest Turkish delegation had 39 members.

The other parties participating in the event were the Bulgarians, who had 12 people in their delegation, and the delegation of Russia, Ukraine and Georgia with 14 representatives.

The majority of the delegates from the Allied nations were officials from the embassies.

In addition, various specialized committees included representatives from Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Norway, the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden and Albania.

The book describes the pace of the conference as close to that of the First World War, oscillating between negotiations, crises and conflicts. Ultimately, the Turkish victory marked an important turning point in the many revisions to the previous Treaty of Versailles, as one of the nations defeated in 1918 reasserted itself on the world stage.

After the talks were adjourned indefinitely in January 1923, they resumed in April of that year and concluded in July, materializing the peace treaty of Lausanne.

The city of Lausanne celebrates the success of the treaty with a big public party.