Donald Trump exudes confidence he will survive impending indictment as rivals decry ‘chaos’





WASHINGTON, DC For Donald Trump and the entourage around him, the weekly pattern must now be familiar: Like a scene from the movie Groundhog Day, they must head into Monday morning wondering precisely when prosecutors will launch another book at the former president of the Americas.

The letter last week received by Trump from the Justice Department suggests we could soon see his formal indictment on charges related to the deadly Capitol Hill uprising by his violent mob of supporters two years ago. The events of January 6, 2021 are now at the center of the investigative activities of Special Prosecutor Jack Smith, the same executioner who has already filed 37 federal charges against Trump in connection with his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

The exact nature of the crimes Smith will now seek to pin on Trump remains unclear. Efforts by former presidents to disrupt Congress as it sought to approve Joe Bidens’ 2020 election victory will be ruled obstruction of due process, a felony punishable by a fine or 20 years in prison.

He can also be charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, which could result in another fine or an additional five years in prison.

Related article

There are even reports that civil rights violations could be brought against Trump for seeking to intimidate people into their free exercise of constitutionally guaranteed rights.

Whatever precise legal cocktail Smith is shaking at the Justice Department bar, Trump spent the weekend expressing confidence that hell might survive the brew.

On Thursday, he shared a short video produced by maga.com in which he threatens to do things that have never been done before to people who fuck with us.

On Saturday, he promoted a new poll suggesting his lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his closest rival in the Republican parties’ presidential nomination race, jumped to 40%. The Harvard/Harris survey also found that if the election were held today, Trump would beat Biden by 5% nationally and by 9% if by November next year Vice President Kamala Harris unexpectedly occupies the Oval Office.

For Biden, there were even gloomier numbers contained in the polling data. Nearly 70% of those polled said the 80-year-old showed he was too old to be president, while a majority of voters (59%) expressed doubts about his suitability for office.

But it’s DeSantis whose presidential aspirations are fading before his eyes. His campaign fired several staffers earlier this month, a move triggered by a widening gap between new supporter funding and the campaign burn rate (the amount of money he actually spends). In a video posted on Friday, Trump tweaked his rival, saying DeSantis polls are plummeting and saying governor rallies draw small crowds who leave early is never a good sign.

While most of Trump’s rivals sidestepped the looming Jan. 6 indictment, fearful of offending the president’s former supporters, at least one broke ranks last week. Nikki Haley, who served as US ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, urged the party to rally behind her and drop its fixation on her former boss.

You’re going to continue to see trial after trial and indictment after indictment, she told right-leaning Newsmax TV. We need to move in a new direction, we need to leave this chaos and negativity behind. But polls show only 4% of likely Republican primary voters have so far hung on to the Haley train.

Trump’s confidence that he can continue to defy political gravity is based on the fact that he has spent so many months doing so. Last year’s relentless House of Representatives hearings revealed the extent of his misconduct on Jan. 6, but only served to solidify his support.

His popularity has not been diminished by New York criminal charges over silent money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. The federal charges over classified documents have not laid a political glove on him, with a trial now set for May 20, 2024 at the earliest. Any looming charges related to Jan. 6 are unlikely to knock Trump off his front-runner status in the Republican presidential stakes and may not come to court until Election Day.

And so, Trump is now bracing for a possible trek to Washington DC and another televised circus when he appears in court on new charges and pleads not guilty. In a few weeks, America could be in wash, rinse and repeat mode again, with authorities in the state of Georgia set to file their own criminal case against Trump for election interference there.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/world/donald-trump-confidence-indictment-rivals-denounce-chaos-2498830 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos