China responds to investor concerns – Taipei Times





Chinese regulators met with global investors on Friday, people familiar with the matter said, stepping up the bid from governments to bolster market confidence as the country’s economic recovery falters. China Securities Regulatory Commission Vice Chairman Fang Xinghai (C) has met with global venture capital and private equity firms to hear their concerns about investing in the country, the sources said. Among those present were Neil Shen (), founding partner of HongShan () formerly known as Sequoia Capital China (), and representatives from GIC Pte and Warburg Pincus. The Chinese director of Temasek Holdings Ltd, Wu Yibing (), has also joined the group. Photo: Reuters The rare meeting came after Chinese President Xi Jinpings’ administration voiced its strongest support in years for the country’s private tech companies days earlier. However, the efforts of governments have been met with skepticism, with investors calling for more concrete measures and stronger stimulus measures to revive growth. Topics discussed at Friday’s meeting included steps that can be taken to ensure global funds can continue to invest in China, the sources said. Regulators have been urged to speed up registration procedures for overseas initial public offerings, speed up listings in mainland China and ease rules on mergers and acquisitions, one of the people said. Escalating tensions between China and the United States, Beijing’s multi-year crackdown on its private sector and the country’s weakening economy are dampening investor interest. Last week, a US congressional committee said it was investigating four venture capitalists for their investments in Chinese tech companies, the latest sign of Washington’s growing scrutiny of US funds suspected of helping develop sensitive industries in China. The entities under investigation are GGV Capital, GSR Ventures, Walden International and Qualcomm Ventures. The US State Department also last month recommended that Americans reconsider travel to mainland China due to the arbitrary application of local laws and the risk of wrongful detentions, which have scared the business community. Concerns about regulatory repression in China also weighed on the investment community. This month, the Communist Party of China and the government issued a rare joint statement containing 31 measures to improve business conditions, including promises to treat private companies the same as state-owned companies. While the move won support from Chinese entrepreneurs, including billionaire co-founder Pony Ma, Tencent Holdings Ltds (), foreign companies are looking for more than rhetoric after two years of pandemic suppression and control. The EU Chamber of Commerce in China said its companies were used to making pro-business statements and little concrete action was being taken. The government showed its support for private equity and venture capital earlier this month when Chinese Premier Li Qiang () approved final rules on the 20 trillion yuan ($2.8 trillion) private equity market nearly six years after a draft was released.

