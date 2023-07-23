The action of distributing positions to Jokowi volunteers





The division of positions for the volunteer elites is also seen as a political signal from President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), as Jokowi loyalist volunteer groups have recently started to close down the Prabowo camp. The appointment and removal of ministers is indeed the prerogative of the president, but the president is also asked to pay attention to the performance of the government, especially ahead of the concurrent elections in 2024. Don’t get involved in politics, was the vice president’s wise message to the ministers and deputy ministers who were sworn in this week. With only a year and two months left in his term, President Jokowi still seems to be distributing posts to the elite of volunteers. For example, the General President of Projo Budi Ari Setiadi, who moved from Deputy Minister of Villages and PDT to Menkominfo. There is also Paiman Raharjo who replaced Budi Ari as deputy deputy of the PDT. Paiman is the general chairman of Sedulur Jokowi. Joko Widodo has also appointed a former member of the Jokowi-Ma’ruf national campaign team, Rosan Roeslani, as deputy minister of the BUMN. Previously, Rosan had also been appointed as an ambassador to the United States. The vice president’s message appeared to represent voter anxiety. Political analyst Effendi Gazali also doubts that Budi Ari Setiadi will be able to perform state duties effectively, if he is still busy leading his group. One of Budi Ari’s activities over the past year has been to organize popular meetings in several corners of the country, the purpose of which is to recruit candidates for the presidency (bacaores) as well as to show the political strength of President Joko Widodo. After Musra’s results did not narrow down to a single presidential candidate, Budi Ari brought Projo closer to Prabowo’s camp. These political dances are certainly quite exhausting. As the 2024 election approaches, various political maneuvers will occur more frequently. The granting of ministerial seats to volunteers was quite surprising, Jokowi’s act of reciprocity in distributing seats was not only highlighted in domestic audiences, foreign media was also highlighted.

