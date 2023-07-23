As Trump inquires about compound, court system dedicates massive resources





Jack Smith, the special counsel overseeing the criminal investigations of former President Donald J. Trump, employs 40 to 60 career prosecutors, paralegals and support staff, supplemented by a rotating cast of FBI agents and technical specialists, according to people familiar with the situation.

In its first four months on the job, beginning in November, Mr. Smith’s investigation incurred expenses of $9.2 million. This included $1.9 million to pay the US Marshals Service to protect Mr Smith, his family and other investigators who faced threats after the former president and his allies named them on social media.

At this rate, the special advocate is on track to spend around $25 million a year.

The primary driver of all of these efforts and their attendant expense is Mr. Trump’s own behavior, his reluctance to accept the results of an election as each of his predecessors have, his refusal to heed the advice of his own attorneys and the grand jury’s order to turn over government documents, and his attacks on prosecutors on personal terms.

Even the $25 million figure only begins to capture the full extent of the resources federal, state and local authorities devoted to addressing Mr. Trump’s behavior before, during and after his presidency. While no comprehensive statistics are available, Justice Department officials have long said the effort alone to prosecute members of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021 is the largest investigation in its history. This investigative lead is just one of many criminal and civil efforts to hold Mr. Trump and his allies to account.

As the department and prosecutors in New York and Georgia prepare to indict Mr. Trump, the current Republican presidential nominee, the extent of their work, in terms of quantifiable costs, is gradually becoming clear.

These efforts, taken as a whole, do not appear to divert resources that would otherwise be used to fight crime or undertake other investigations. But the agencies are paying what one official called a Trump tax forcing leaders to devote disproportionate time and energy to the former president and defending themselves against his baseless claims that they persecute him at the expense of public safety.

In an increasingly polarized political environment as the 2024 presidential race takes shape, Republicans have made the scale of the federal investigation into Mr. Trump and his associates a problem in itself. Earlier this month, Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee questioned FBI Director Christopher A. Wray about the scope of the investigations, and suggested they could block the reauthorization of a warrantless surveillance program used to investigate several people suspected of involvement in the Jan. 6 offense or oppose funding for the bureau’s new headquarters.

What Jack Smith is doing is actually pretty cheap given the momentous nature of the charges, said Timothy J. Heaphy, a former U.S. attorney who served as lead investigator for the House committee that investigated the Capitol storming.

The greatest cost will likely be the damage inflicted by the relentless attacks on the department, which could be incalculable, he added.

At the height of the Justice Department’s efforts to track down and charge the Jan. 6 rioters, many U.S. law offices and all 56 FBI field offices had officials pursuing leads. At one point, more than 600 officers and office support staff were assigned to riot cases, officials said.

In Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani T. Willis, a Democrat, spent about two years conducting an extensive investigation into election interference. The office has assigned about 10 of its 370 staff to the election file, including prosecutors, investigators and legal assistants, officials said.

Authorities in Michigan and Arizona are scrutinizing Republicans who sought to impersonate Electoral College voters in states won by Joseph R. Biden Jr. in 2020.

For all their complexity and historical significance, the Trump-related prosecutions have not significantly limited prosecutors’ ability to perform their usual duties or forced them to drop other types of cases, officials in all those jurisdictions have said repeatedly.

In Manhattan, where Mr. Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business documents in connection with his alleged attempts to suppress reports of an affair with a pornographic actress, the number of assistant district attorneys assigned to the case is in single digits, officials say.

That didn’t stop Mr. Trump from accusing District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, a Democrat, of diverting resources that could have been used to fight street crime. In fact, the division charged with bringing the case was the Financial Crimes Unit, and the office has about 500 other prosecutors who are not involved in the investigation.

Rather than stopping the unprecedented crime wave gripping New York, he is doing Joe Bidens’ dirty work, ignoring the murders, burglaries and assaults he should be focusing on, Mr Trump wrote on the day in March he was indicted. This is how Bragg spends his time!

Mr Trump pursued a similar line of attack against New York Attorney General Letitia James, who sued the former president and his family business and accused them of fraud. (Local prosecutors, not the state, are responsible for bringing charges against most violent criminals.)

The Justice Department, which includes the FBI and U.S. Marshals, is a sprawling organization with an annual budget of about $40 billion, and it has more than enough staff to absorb the diversion of top prosecutors, including the head of its counterintelligence division, Jay Bratt, to special advocate investigations, officials said.

A large majority of Mr. Smiths’ staff were already assigned to these cases before his appointment, simply moving their offices around town to work under him. Department officials pointed out that about half of the special advocates’ expenses would have been paid, in the form of staff salaries, if the department had never investigated Mr. Trump.

That’s not to say the department hasn’t been under tremendous pressure following the 2020 election and the attack on the Capitol.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, which filed more than 1,000 lawsuits against the Jan. 6 rioters, initially struggled to manage the mountain of evidence, including thousands of hours of video, tens of thousands of private citizens’ advice and hundreds of thousands of pages of investigative documents. But the bureau created an internal information management system, at a cost of millions of dollars, to organize one of the largest collections of discovery evidence ever collected by federal investigators.

Prosecutors from US law offices across the country have been called in to help their colleagues in Washington. Federal defenders’ offices in other cities also participated, helping the overwhelmed Washington office represent defendants charged in connection with Jan. 6.

If you combine the Trump investigation with the Jan. 6 prosecution, you can tell it really had an impact on the department’s internal machinations, said Anthony D. Coley, who served as Attorney General Merrick B. Garland’s top spokesman until earlier this year. It hasn’t hampered the department’s ability to operate, but you certainly have had a situation where prosecutors have been dispatched from across the country to assist you.

While the FBI’s Washington field office is investigating the Capitol attack, defendants have been arrested in all 50 states. Mounting these cases and bringing the suspects into custody required the assistance of countless officers in field offices across the country.

The bureau has not publicly disclosed the number of officers specifically assigned to investigations of Mr. Trump, but people familiar with the situation said the number was substantial but comparatively much smaller. They include agents who oversaw the search for former President Mar-a-Lago’s estate and worked on various aspects of the January 6 case; and office attorneys who often play a critical and discreet role in investigations.

A substantial percentage of those working on both cases are FBI agents. In a letter to House Republicans in June, Carlos Uriarte, the department’s director of legislative affairs, revealed that Mr. Smith employed about 26 special agents, with additional agents being hired from time to time for specific investigative duties.

In terms of expenses, Mr. Smith’s work greatly exceeds that of the other special counsel appointed by Mr. Garland, Robert K. Hur, who is investigating President Bidens’ handling of classified documents after leaving the vice presidency. Mr. Hur has spent about $1.2 million since his appointment from January to March, at the rate of $5.6 million in annual spending.

An analysis of salary data in the report suggests that Mr. Hur works with a considerably smaller staff than Mr. Smith, perhaps 10 to 20 people, some newly hired, others transferred from the US Attorney’s Office in Chicago, which launched the investigation.

For the moment, the two cases do not seem comparable in their scale or their gravity. Unlike Mr. Trump, Mr. Biden returned all government documents in his possession shortly after finding them, and Mr. Hurs’ staff is not tasked with any further investigative leads.

A more apt comparison is Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller’s nearly two-year investigation into the 2016 Trump campaigns’ ties to Russia, which culminated in the decision not to indict Mr. Trump.

The semi-annual reports filed by Mr. Mueller’s office are roughly in line with, if not slightly less than, Mr. Smith’s first report, totaling about $8.5 million in expenditures.

Jonah E. Bromwich contributed reporting from New York and Danny Hakim from Atlanta.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/23/us/politics/trump-investigations-jack-smith-justice-department.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos