PM Modi to hold group meetings with NDA MPs ahead of election





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his recent address, hailed the NDA as a “tested alliance” and a “rainbow of regional aspirations”. (File Image: CC)

New Delhi: Often accused by opposition parties and former allies of ignoring coalition dharma, the BJP, which recently held an expanded NDA meeting, will hold group meetings and “sneh bhoj” for NDA MPs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from July 31. The BJP has been criticized for not reaching out to its allies and taking unilateral decisions on important issues in the NDA government, including during parliamentary sessions. With the crucial Lok Sabha elections less than nine months away and the opposition camp firming up their electoral strategies to confront the Narendra Modi-led NDA, the BJP recently organized a meeting of an expanded NDA to mark the alliance’s 25th anniversary. In a message to his opponents, the prime minister in his address hailed the NDA as a “tested alliance” and a “rainbow of regional aspiration”. These cluster meetings with the Prime Minister follow the recent NDA meeting, where the Prime Minister specifically mentioned that the NDA is based on “coalition and input, not constraint”, and that no party is big or small in the alliance. During the cluster meetings, the Prime Minister, it is learned, will seek the views and suggestions of MPs, including those of the alliance partners, on issues related to the central government. The meetings are seen as confidence-building measures by the BJP’s top brass ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, as the loss of some key allies since 2019 and renewed efforts by the opposition camp could hurt its electoral prospects in some states. For the cluster meetings, the BJP has delegated central ministers and MPs to coordinate with MPs from both Houses of Parliament. On the first day of the meeting, July 31, MPs from Uttar Pradesh (Braj, Kanpur-Bundelkhand and Western Regions), West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha will meet the Prime Minister in two groups. While BJP Chairman JP Nadda and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will be present during the meeting of UP MPs, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will be present during the Prime Minister’s meeting with MPs from West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha. For the above-mentioned meetings, the party has delegated Union ministers Sanjeev Balyan and BL Verma, Dharmendra Pradhan and Shantanu Thakur and the host ministers of the respective groups. The second group meeting of MPs from UP (Kashi, Gorakhpur and Awadh) and MPs from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Pondicherry, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep will be held on August 2. Union Ministers Anupriya Patel and Mahendra Nath Pandey and Prahalad Joshi and V. Muraleedharan are the host ministers of these two groups respectively. Parliamentarians from Bihar, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will meet the Prime Minister on August 3. The representatives of Rajasthan, in the elections, as well as those of Maharashtra and Goa, will meet on August 8. MPs from Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh, where Assembly elections are due by the end of this year, as well as Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu will meet on August 9. The date of the meeting of the deputies of the North-East has not yet been finalized. Of the roughly 430 MPs who will meet the prime minister, most will be from the BJP.

