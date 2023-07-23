Will China end the Russian war?

China can end the war in Ukraine. Xi Jinping is the only major world leader that Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky would willingly meet. And China is the only country that has both the carrots and the sticks to persuade Putin and Zelensky to accept the hard-to-swallow compromises needed to make peace.

Leverage of China with Russia. Europe’s refusal after the invasion to buy Russian oil and gas greatly increases China’s importance as an energy buyer. In fact, China bought a record amount of Russian energy during the first half of this year, largely thanks to the greatly reduced price which the war forced Russia to offer.

But China has more energy suppliers than Russia has alternative high-volume buyers. A Chinese decision to reduce these imports would hurt Russia much more than China. China is also a major supplier of computer chips and other products that Russia badly needs and cannot buy elsewhere. These facts give Xi real leverage with Putin if he wants to use it.

Xi can tell his friend Putin that he must agree to a peace deal that gives Russia a modest amount of Ukrainian land that he can use to declare victory in exchange for letting the rest of Ukraine go. Even if it means that the rest of Ukraine will one day join NATO and the EU.

Putin, of course, will oppose such a suggestion. But if Xi privately advises his friend that refusal means China will publicly distance itself from the Russian invasion and apply heavy economic pressure on its government, Putin will have to listen. With China on board, Putin seems much more powerful. If Xi backed down publicly, Putin would be much more isolated.

Xi can then promise that a peace deal with Ukraine will bring China and Russia closer economically and politically than ever before and that China will pay to rebuild and modernize Russia’s war-weary military.

From Xi’s point of view, pushing Putin towards peace is not a betrayal. It’s a credible plan to save Russia from a disastrous war before much more damage is done. It gives Putin the exit ramp that the Russian president cannot (or does not want) to create for himself.

And if Putin isn’t ready to make that deal now, wait another few months of military frustration over continued Western support for Ukraine.

China’s leverage with Ukraine. Xi can assure Zelensky that if Ukraine makes the difficult choice to return the Donbass region and Crimea, China can stop the war, invest billions in rebuilding the country and free Ukraine to join Western clubs. (Let Ukraine and the West argue about when and how.)

Ukraine gets peace, a guarantee of European security, backed by Chinese infrastructure investment, and a new lease on life as an independent nation with powerful friends and allies.

Xi can use this plan to divide Europe from the United States, a result that extends China’s global influence. Most European leaders would surely applaud the end of the war and the reconstruction of Ukraine which Europe does not have to pay for.

US officials would resent China’s ability to make new friends and expand its influence in Europe, but Washington would be hard pressed to block a peace plan that everyone favors.

China can use this plan to enhance its reputation as a world leader and peacemaker. The Americans could not have made this deal, Xi can rightly argue. Only China has the power and the will to stop this terrible war, ending the pressure that war creates on food and energy supplies and prices in poor countries and stopping the slaughter of innocent people.

This is a huge propaganda victory for Beijing. At a time of frustratingly slow economic growth in the country, Xi can use this win.

Xi has already shown that he wants to play peacemaker. He brokered a minor deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran this spring, and he has already offered an outline of a Ukrainian peace plan, though its current form lacks the detail needed to make it credible. Xi was even sympathetic in response to a Russian strike on Ukrainian towns last week that destroyed a facility that held grain meant to be exported to China and damaged a Chinese consulate building.

Obviously, as with any plan to end a war, there are several hundred demons lurking in the details. But Xi has real leverage, even with Putin, if he wants to use it. What prevents it?