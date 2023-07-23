The Prime Minister is under pressure from the right of the Conservative Party to abandon unpopular and costly green policies ahead of the next general election.

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg said the Conservatives’ victory in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-elections showed there was a real chance the Rishi Sunaks party could score a shock victory when the country goes to the polls.

London Mayor Sadiq Khans expansion of the Ultra-Low Emissions Zone (Ulez) was blamed on Labor failing to fill Boris Johnson’s former seat, with Conservative candidate Steve Tuckwell claiming a narrow victory by 495 votes.

Former business secretary Sir Jacob said the lesson from the west London result was that there are things we can change that will succeed electorally as he urged ministers to stop burdening the public and businesses with additional green fees.

The Tories suffered massive defeats in two other by-elections held last week, with Labor overturning a Tory majority of 20,000 in Selby and Ainsty and the Liberal Democrats making light work of a Blue majority of 19,000 in Somerton and Frome.

But Sir Jacob, pointing to the Tories’ partial electoral losses ahead of the parties’ 1992 general election victory under Sir John Major, said those results were not always a barometer of how a poll would turn out, as electoral tests give ministers the chance to reassess what works and what doesn’t.

Unpopular

What works is getting rid of unpopular and costly green policies, and that’s a real opportunity for us, he told GB News.

We have an Energy Bill before Parliament at the moment which will bring endless costs to UK consumers and businesses. We don’t want to do that.

Stressing that he supports efforts to have a net zero carbon economy by 2050, the right-wing Tory said he wanted to get rid of the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel cars announced during Mr Johnson’s tenure, saying it was formulated a few years ago under different circumstances.

Tory MP Craig Mackinlay, chairman of the Net Zero Scrutiny Group, has suggested delaying the car ban, pushing it back at least five years to 2035.

I would get rid of things that apply direct costs, said Sir Jacob, emphasizing what is proportionate and affordable in terms of environmental improvements.

His comments come after Housing Secretary Michael Gove warned against treating the environmental cause as a religious crusade as he called for thoughtful environmentalism.

The Cabinet Minister told the Sunday Telegraph he wanted to relax the 2028 deadline for private rental sector landlords to be required to improve the energy efficiency of their properties.

Mr Gove said: My personal view is that we are asking too much too soon.

Asked about the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles, Mr Gove, who was environment secretary when the 2050 net zero commitment was made under President Theresa Mays, said the target was achievable.

Lee Rowley, an assistant minister in Mr Goves’ department, said the government had to be very careful to make sure people are with us on this journey to net zero.

“Green Shit”

He denied that the Tories were considering abandoning environmental commitments, which former party leader and Prime Minister David Cameron once called green crap, as he stressed the changes would span decades.

The local government minister, when asked about Mr Goves’ religious crusade comments, said his boss criticized organizations and individuals who took an evangelistic approach to campaigning.

He told Times Radio: People shouting and yelling like Just Stop Oil does and saying things that just aren’t right won’t get us further on this journey or any faster.

Environmentally-conscious Tories have urged their own party and Labor not to abandon green policies in the hope of short-term electoral gains.

Baron Goldsmith of Richmond Park, who resigned as environment minister at the Foreign Office last month with a scathing attack on Mr Sunak’s apathy over the issue, said abandoning climate change policies would be politically suicidal given their growing support among voters.

To use these recent findings to advocate abandoning the UK’s former environmental leadership is cynical and foolish, Lord Goldsmith told The Observer.

For Labour, although it dealt a heavy blow to the Tories with Selby’s victory, the post-mortem scrutiny was much more focused on what went wrong at Uxbridge.

The party needed a much smaller swing in west London than the 24 percentage points it had secured in North Yorkshire to unseat the Tories. Selby’s swing was the second biggest produced by Labor in a by-election since 1945, but it fell short against Tory challenger Mr Tuckwell, the newly elected MP who framed the vote as a referendum on Ulez.

Emission standards

Mr Khan, the Labor City Hall incumbent, next month plans to extend the £12.50 daily charge for vehicles that fail to meet emissions standards to all London boroughs, taking it beyond the capital’s northern and southern circular roads.

Senior advisers to Sir Keir Starmers predicted Ulez could be a vote loser and spent months urging Mr Khan to drop the expansion, which was challenged in the High Court, according to The Sunday Times.

The PA news agency understands that Mr Khan is currently considering whether there are other ways to lessen the impact on Londoners without reducing the effectiveness of the policy.

A source close to the Labor mayor said: Sadiq has been clear he is listening to Londoners after this by-election.

Mr Khans’ team have defended their plan, saying only one in 10 cars circulating outside London will face charges, with a £110million scrapping scheme available to help low-income people upgrade their vehicles.