Public trust is an important asset for the transformation and reform of the Attorney General’s office





President Joko Widodo Public Trust Capital important for the transformation and reform of the Attorney General’s Office JAKARTA | JATIMSATUNEWS.COM: High public trust is an important capital to successfully complete the transformation and lead the reform of the Office of the Attorney General in all aspects and at all levels. This was conveyed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in his address at the commemoration ceremony for the 63rd Bhakti Adhyaksa Day in 2023 held at the ceremonial grounds of the Education and Training Agency of the Indonesian Attorney General’s Office, Jakarta on Saturday, July 22, 2023. The President of the Republic of Indonesia advised the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic of Indonesia to continue to improve the quality of its human resources through the selective recruitment of prosecutors, through intensive training, to increase the ethical standards of professionalism and integrity of prosecutors, to continuously improve work efficiency, to optimize the use of information technology, to facilitate public access to legal services, to increase information disclosure and to be responsive in handling public reports. In addition, the President also said that the role of prosecutors as state attorneys is considered very important in protecting state interests, preventing the misuse of state finances, maintaining and returning state assets, including resolving state land disputes and international trade disputes. “Clean and responsible officials are needed, continuously improve the accountability of the apparatus and continue to improve the services to the community. More public prosecutor officials, although I know that they are individuals who play with the law, entrust project partners, entrust imported goods and various other dishonorable actions, although again I know that they are individuals,” said the president. Therefore, the President wants public confidence in the office of the Attorney General to continue to be maintained, improved and repaired with good performance, systematic and institutionalized, by carrying out planned and comprehensive transformations from the center to the regions. Not just for the attorney general’s office, the president wants this message to be carried by other law enforcement officers across the country, including the national police, the corruption eradication commission, including supervisors and auditors at central and regional levels.

