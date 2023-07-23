McManus: Narrow charges help 2020 election case against Trump





WASHINGTON

We don’t know what specific charges Special Counsel Jack Smith will pursue if former President Trump is indicted on allegations of attempting to nullify the 2020 election. We can’t even be sure there will be an indictment, though it seems imminent after Smith sent a target letter to Trump last week.

But thanks to people knowledgeable on the matter, presumably lawyers leaking from Trump, we know which federal laws are likely to form the basis of Smith’s case, and they suggest what some of his charges will be.

According to multiple news outlets, the target letter mentions three laws that would allow Smith to accuse Trump of leading a vast conspiracy to nullify President Bidens’ election through fraudulent means. Alternatively, they would allow Smith to accuse the former president of a limited number of improper acts aimed at the same purpose.

I spoke with former prosecutors and defense attorneys last week, and they all had similar advice for Smith: make the case streamlined, focused, and clear.

Go for the simplest possible charges, said former federal prosecutor Paul Rosenzweig. Focus on stocks that are easily and directly linked to Donald Trump.

Keep it simple, stupid, echoed Norman Eisen, a former defense attorney who is a fellow at the Brookings Institution. Don’t try to block everything. You don’t want to run the risk of confusing a judge or jury.

Trump’s efforts to block Bidens’ victory included a long list of potentially illegal acts.

The then president yelled at the officials of the states he lost to declare him the winner anyway. He asked Georgia’s secretary of state to find 11,780 votes, the number he needed to win.

Trump and his allies have developed a plan to submit fake electoral ballot certificates to Congress to replace Bidens’ real electoral votes.

And he encouraged his supporters to march to the Capitol and fight like hell on Jan. 6, 2021, the day Congress was due to certify Bidens’ victory.

That’s way too many potential charges, perhaps, for a jury to focus on. Smith’s target letter suggests that hell will probably settle for a shorter list.

Let’s take the three laws in turn, starting with conspiracy to defraud the United States, which essentially means attempting to interfere with government functions by dishonest means.

Case in point: the bizarre bogus voter scheme, in which GOP activists in eight states presented themselves as legitimate voters even though Biden had won the most votes. The plot failed, but it was central to Trump’s broader attempt to invalidate Bidens’ victory.

It shouldn’t be too difficult to convince a jury that the scheme qualifies as deliberate fraud.

Activists said they were the true voters of their state in official-looking statements sent to then-Vice President Mike Pence in his role as Speaker of the Senate. These documents can now serve as damning evidence of attempted fraud in the United States.

Additionally, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel told House investigators on Jan. 6 that Trump had personally asked her to recruit alternative voters, evidence that the president was directly involved.

The second law on the Smiths list prohibits obstructing federal proceedings. That would likely produce accusations focused on Trump’s efforts to block Congress from certifying Bidens’ election on January 6, including his relentless pressure on Pence to stop or delay the process.

The Justice Department has charged more than 300 of the Jan. 6 rioters with the offence. Many of the defendants said they invaded the Capitol in an attempt to disrupt the certification; some believed they were acting at Trump’s behest. It seems fair to subject Trump to the same scrutiny.

That’s probably a stronger charge against Trump than against the rioters, said Donald B. Ayer, a former senior Justice Department official in the George HW Bush administration.

The third law prohibits any conspiracy to deprive people of their constitutional rights, including the right to vote and to have their votes counted. It has been used to prosecute officials who have attempted to rig elections or interfere with vote counting.

According to some lawyers, this law could apply to almost any illegitimate action Trump has taken to change the outcome of the election. The challenge for Smith will be to limit it to a few easily provable counts.

What’s missing from this list? Incitement to riot or complicity in insurrection.

This is probably because these charges could be difficult to prove and become distractions during a trial.

An incitement charge raises 1st Amendment issues, Ayer said. And an accusation of insurrection has many complexities, starting with the definition of insurrection.

This suggests that Smith is already doing what former prosecutors hoped: keeping the case focused on a few charges that might be relatively easy to prove.

There is also time pressure at work, Rosenzweig added. Part of the incentive to keep it simple is to do it before the presidential election.

If the case lands in front of a judge who wants to act quickly, he said, he could see it go to trial next May or June.

It will be the end of next year’s primary election season and around the same time Trump will go on trial for hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. It’s going to be a busy spring.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/politics/story/2023-07-23/jack-smith-charges-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos