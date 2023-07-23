Greece thanks Trkiye for helping it fight raging forest fires





Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has thanked Turkey for helping his country fight a series of raging forest fires. “Our gratitude goes to Trkiye for sending two firefighting planes and a helicopter to help us in our fight against the forest fires. Thank you Trikiye!” Mitsotakis said on Twitter Saturday. The Greek Foreign Ministry also thanked Ankara for its help, saying, “Thank you #Turkiye for your willingness to provide firefighting support and help #Greece fight severe forest fires.” Earlier on Friday, Turkey sent two firefighting amphibious planes and a firefighting helicopter to help Greece. Under the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, 2 firefighting planes and 1 firefighting helicopter listed in the inventory of the General Directorate of Forestry of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and crews will be sent to Greece, Turkey’s Communications Directorate announced on Twitter on Friday. “Amphibious aircraft with efficient maneuverability and a firefighting helicopter produced with indigenous and national resources will be used in Greece to respond to forest fires,” he added. The firefighting plane and helicopter arrived in Greece early Saturday. Greece has been battling a series of raging wildfires since last Monday, with firefighting planes and personnel from several countries arriving to help put out the flames. Besides Turkey, France, Italy, Cyprus, Slovakia, Israel and Jordan are also supporting efforts with firefighting planes and helicopters, the Greek Civil Defense said. The move will further ease tensions between the two neighbors and give new impetus to the rapprochement agreed by Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the recent NATO summit in Lithuania. It should be mentioned that Greece and other neighboring countries rushed to the aid of Turkey after the devastating earthquakes on February 6, which killed more than 50,000 people in the southeast of the country.

