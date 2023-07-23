Manipur inhumane sexual assault; PM Modi must intervene to bring peace: Irom Sharmila





Irom Sharmila during an interview in Bangalore on July 22, 2023. The 51-year-old activist said she could not hold back her tears after watching the video clip which showed two women parading naked and being assaulted by a group of men in the Kangpokpi district of the northeastern state on May 4, 2023. | Photo credit: PTI

Civil rights activist Irom Sharmila on Sunday described the incident of the striptease of two tribal women as “inhumane” and “very disturbing” and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene immediately to remedy the situation in his home state. She also demanded that Chief Minister N. Biren Singh admit failure and apologize to the people of Manipur. The 51-year-old award-winning activist said she couldn’t hold back her tears after watching the music video showing two women parading naked and being sexually assaulted by a group of men in the state’s northeast Kangpokpi district on May 4. The video that surfaced on July 19 drew nationwide condemnation. Police have since arrested six people. Read also | Don’t let Manipur become the new golden triangle of drugs: civil society organizations based in the Imphal Valley write to the European Parliament “This is an inhuman and quite disturbing incident. I couldn’t hold back my tears seeing the video I received. I am deeply pained and shocked,” Sharmila told PTI in an exclusive interview from Bangalore. Sharmila, from Manipur, had been on a hunger strike for 16 years to demand the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA). She was force-fed through food tubes during this time. “It is clear that the state government of Manipur has utterly failed. And when a state cannot control the situation, why is the Prime Minister silent? He should protect the people of Manipur. If he is concerned about the suffering of the people of Manipur, he must intervene… Like the people of Gujarat, the Maniuris also need his leadership,” she said. The ‘Iron Lady’ of Manipur demanded that Chief Minister N Biren Singh admit failure and apologize to the people. Read also | Manipur’s situation was worse under UPA rule, Assam CM says “The CM should talk to the 60 MPs putting aside the differences. He should talk to them one-on-one and consider their opinions and decide how to end the feeling of hatred between the two communities (Meitei and Kuki). This is the need of the hour,” she said. After the first arrest in the July 20 parade incident, the Chief Minister said he would ensure strict action was taken against all perpetrators, including considering the possibility of the death penalty. Sharmila also felt that banning the internet to curb the circulation of fake news and videos in the ethnic violence-hit Manipur state has not helped the situation in Manipur. “I don’t think this internet ban helped to control the violence in Manipur. On the contrary, if the internet had worked, the women (victims of the parade) could have gotten justice and the culprits were behind bars,” she said. Read also | Rights bodies demand action in case of sexual assault against Kuki women in Manipur Prime Minister Modi, accused by the opposition of keeping silent on the Manipur situation for more than two months, condemned the incident of parading the two naked women a day after the video was released. Sharmila demanded that the culprits be sentenced to life imprisonment with hard labor and without parole. More than 160 people have lost their lives and several have been injured since ethnic violence erupted in the state on May 3, when a “tribal solidarity march” was held in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The Meiteis make up about 53% of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while the tribes, which include the Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40% and reside mostly in the hill districts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/manipur-sexual-assault-inhuman-pm-modi-must-intervene-to-bring-peace-irom-sharmila/article67112729.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos