Matt Damon mocks Trump campaign ad that used his movie monologue





Matt Damon mocks Donald Trump’s campaign ad that was taken from his movie ‘Air’ without permission.

During a Friday appearance on “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace,” which was taped before the SAG-AFTRA strike, Wallace asked Damon about the Trump campaign ad that was released in June.

Damon, who is now back in theaters with ‘Oppenheimer’, responded with a chuckle and said, “I think they pulled it… We said, ‘You don’t have our permission to use it.'”

However, as Wallace pointed out, as of this post, the campaign ad is still live and intact on Truth Social, where it was originally posted.

At that, Damon shrugged and said, “I don’t know what to think about that,” adding with a laugh, “I’m glad they like our writing.”

The campaign ad in question superimposes images and video of the former president with audio of Damon’s inspirational monologue from the 2023 film Air, inspired by Nike’s historic partnership with Michael Jordan.

“Money can buy you almost anything, but it can’t buy you immortality. Which you must earn,” Damon’s character says at the start of the video. The video also referenced Trump’s first indictment in 2023, showing cable media coverage of the ad while Damon’s voice warns Once they build you as high as they can go, they’re going to tear you down.

Shortly after the ad launched, Artists Equity, the production company behind Air co-founded by Damon and Ben Affleck, released the following statement:

We had no prior knowledge of, did not consent to, and do not endorse or endorse any Air footage or audio reused by the Trump campaign as political advertising.

Damon and Wallace continued to joke about the announcement later in the interview when Wallace started a discussion about Damon’s decades-long friendship and creative partnership with Affleck and their decision to start Artists Equity.

“The first movie you released, you and Ben, he directed, that you starred in was ‘Air,'” Wallace explained, “in which you play Sonny Vaccaro, the agent who tries to persuade Michael Jordan to sign with Nike-“

“And also trying to write speeches for the Trump campaign,” Damon joked.

After watching a clip of the film, Wallace continued to laugh, adding, “So I guess the Trump campaign couldn’t use the shoe part for their video. It just wouldn’t make sense. No, he has Brogans or something…that wouldn’t have worked.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thewrap.com/matt-damon-trump-add-chris-wallace-interview/

