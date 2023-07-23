



Debate 6:30 p.m. The only way to achieve Net Zero goals is to first raise living standards by Aris Roussinos Accelerating green growth? Credit: Getty The Unexpected Conservative Parties victory in last week’s Uxbridge by-election, seen as a referendum on Sadiq Khans’ wider Ulez area, highlights a political law obvious to everyone but the mayor of London: in a democratic society, no one votes to get poorer. For Rishi Sunak, the result offers a way to recover electoral ground, by to campaign against the same Net Zero policies that Boris Johnson casually introduced. For Keir Starmer, publicly get dressed Khan, the result can drive to a sudden stop on the ambitious green growth plans his party floated (and already diluted). But beyond UK politics, Labour’s panicked response to Uxbridge highlights the centre, more and more resentful debate within climate policy: between pursuing green growth through massive investments in decarbonization, or stifling consumption through eco-austerity. Do you like what you read ? Get the free dig up daily email Already registered? Login For proponents of green growth, such as ecomodernists Matt Huber And Leigh Phillips, an economy decoupled from carbon consumption will lead to an era of massive abundance. Like the economist Robert Pollin calculated, devoting around 1.5% of global GDP to decarbonization will reduce emissions by 40% within 20 years while supporting higher living standards and expanding job opportunities, through the total replacement of global infrastructure. For followers of degrowth, such as economists Jason Hickel And Giorgos Kalliscontinued green GDP growth will accelerate resource depletion as consumption increases to match newly unlocked energy resources, even if carbon-neutral infrastructure can be deployed before catastrophic climate change. Yet the heated debate obscures an essential similarity between the two opposing worldviews. Both require a colossal degree of investment in new low-carbon infrastructure: they only diverge on how the economy should be managed once decarbonization is achieved.The ironic result is that, in its early decades, even planned degrowth would likely lead to an unintended GDP boom comparable to the Industrial Revolution. The scale of the investment required is staggering. To decarbonise the EU economy by 2050, McKinsey suggests, would require spending 28,000 billion, or 933 billion per year: to achieve such industrial production without causing GDP growth is beyond credulity. Like the green Keynesian economist JW Mason observedif we face a political conflict between climate and growth, it is not because decarbonisation requires accepting a lower level of growth, but because it implies faster economic growth than existing institutions can support. Achieving decarbonization through massive economic growth is a much more appealing election strategy than the Khans’ eco-austerity, and a targeted approach like the Biden administrations directing investments to Republican states would help allay voters’ fears. Climate skeptics would welcome the economic boom caused by the total replacement of infrastructure, even if they doubted the justification. Yet, as so often in Britain, we are offered all sticks and no carrots: just as Johnson committed Britain to phasing out fossil fuels without bothering to build the necessary infrastructure, Khan’s embrace of rationing and direct taxation lowers living standards without first offering an improved alternative. Instead, Starmer should ride the tiger, committing Britain to massive state-led investment in decarbonisation, boosting individual prosperity and for a time consumption before phasing out fossil fuels. Rather than taxing petrol cars, Labor should heavily subsidize British-made electric vehicles, while rolling out extensive, cheap or even free public transport to wean Britons off the roads. UK voters would experience a massive program of building comfortable new homes heated by a nuclear-powered electricity grid as a gift rather than a penalty. The only plausible way to achieve Net Zero goals is to dramatically raise living standards first, providing a smooth and comfortable exit ramp for the new economy. Instead of plundering the wallets of ordinary voters, Starmer should stuff his mouth with gold.

