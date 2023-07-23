Politics
Week in Crypto Twitter: Xi Jinping’s NFT Removed from OpenSea
In summary
FTX Ch 11 lawyers intentionally chose the more expensive KYC method to charge more hours (and they have lawyers handle the non-legal admin work)
The most fraudulent failure of fiduciary duty I have ever seen by a legal team
Psycho (@AltcoinPsycho) July 17, 2023
And we have another! Most interesting here with this updated Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund prospectus – they changed their exchange to Nasdaq (same as BlackRock) and they gave us a ticker $BRRR. pic.twitter.com/3QxeFRfLPy
James Seyffart (@JSeyff) June 21, 2023
1/ Presentation of Solang: build on Solana with solidity
Today, @solanalabs announces Solang, a compiler allowing developers to write smart contracts on Solana in Solidity, the main programming language of Ethereum.https://t.co/X703sAMJBC
Learn more
Solana (@solana) July 19, 2023
2/ This law will come into effect on January 1, 2024 and will require citizens who receive crypto payments of $10,000 or more to report to the government not only the transaction, but also the sender’s PII, all without a warrant.
Jerry Brito (@jerrybrito) July 20, 2023
Was a big fan of this bill and they got a lot of feedback, but unfortunately they made a change that completely alters the value of the bill, reintroduces massive ambiguity, strengthens SEC enforcement and would wreak havoc on DeFi…. https://t.co/anYMXpAIoN pic.twitter.com/QXeAXd2Rz9
_gabrielShapir0 (@lex_node) July 20, 2023
