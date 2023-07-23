Week in Crypto Twitter: Xi Jinping’s NFT Removed from OpenSea





In summary Peckshield shares infographics on expensive Web3 hacks in the first half of 2023.

Chainlink announces its cross-chain interoperability protocol, boosting the LINK token by 17%.

Solana launches Solang, allowing Solidity developers to build on Solana and criticizes Republican lawmakers’ new crypto bill. Illustration by Mitchell Preffer for Decrypt This week it was relatively quiet in terms of cryptocurrency news and Twitter enthusiasts. Aside from the SEC moving Bitcoin ETF app Valkyrie to review cycle and some legislative proposals in Washington, there was little enthusiasm, reflected in the static performance of market leaders Bitcoin and Ethereum. Crypto Twitter matched that quiet energy this week. Aside from Elon Musk’s last-minute rebranding, there have been no shocking revelations or angry public debates among industry figures. Just a few announcements, thoughts and interesting facts of information. On Monday, Peckshield shared some infographics in a thread breaking down the monumental cost of Web3 hacks in the first half of 2023. On the same day, an anonymous cryptocurrency trader @AltcoinPsycho criticized the legal team in charge of FTX’s bankruptcy. FTX Ch 11 lawyers intentionally chose the more expensive KYC method to charge more hours (and they have lawyers handle the non-legal admin work) The most fraudulent failure of fiduciary duty I have ever seen by a legal team Psycho (@AltcoinPsycho) July 17, 2023 Twitter’s Exclusive Cryptocurrency News Account @Tier10k allegations shared by the founder of Archblock, forerunner of the dollar-pegged stablecoin TrueUSD, that TRON chief Justin Sun acquired a large amount of TUSD “without stakeholder approval” nearly three years ago. Chainlink announced its new cross-chain interoperability protocol on the same day. CCIP announcement helped LINK token rise 17% this week. NFT critical of Chinese leader Xi Jinping has been removed from OpenSea, says anonymous NFT trader @Anonymoux2311. A video went viral this week of SEC Chairman Gary Gensler smiling in pain after being asked to comment on Judge Analisa Torres’ verdict in the Commission v Ripple case, which has been going on since December 2020. Gensler argued that XRP was a security, Torres said it was “not necessarily” a security, depending on how it was sold. For retail buyers, he said it was not a value at all. OpenSea and Rarible have joined the Opepen bandwagon, it seems. Opepen is an NFT collection that redesigns the famous Pepe meme using squares and circles (and combinations of both). And as noted, Valkyrie’s Bitcoin ETF spot application was resubmitted for review, a week after BlackRock’s. Bloomberg reporter James Seyffart noted that, like BlackRock, Valkyrie lists Nasdaq as its stock. It should also be noted that Valkyrie has also listed Coinbase as its watchdog exchange partner, after BlackRock. Who said copying has no rewards? And we have another! Most interesting here with this updated Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund prospectus – they changed their exchange to Nasdaq (same as BlackRock) and they gave us a ticker $BRRR. pic.twitter.com/3QxeFRfLPy James Seyffart (@JSeyff) June 21, 2023 On Wednesday, Solana announced the release of Solang, a protocol that allows developers familiar with Ethereum’s programming language, Solidity, to start building on Solana. 1/ Presentation of Solang: build on Solana with solidity Today, @solanalabs announces Solang, a compiler allowing developers to write smart contracts on Solana in Solidity, the main programming language of Ethereum.https://t.co/X703sAMJBC Learn more Solana (@solana) July 19, 2023 Jerry Brito, executive director of the pro-crypto lobbyists Coin Center, explained why he should be concerned about the expansion of Section 6050I of the Congressional tax code. 2/ This law will come into effect on January 1, 2024 and will require citizens who receive crypto payments of $10,000 or more to report to the government not only the transaction, but also the sender’s PII, all without a warrant. Jerry Brito (@jerrybrito) July 20, 2023 Finally, on Friday, Gabriel Shapiro, legal director of the Web3 incubator Delphi Labs, explained in a thread why he was disappointed by a new 212-page crypto policy bill which was introduced this week by Republican lawmakers. Was a big fan of this bill and they got a lot of feedback, but unfortunately they made a change that completely alters the value of the bill, reintroduces massive ambiguity, strengthens SEC enforcement and would wreak havoc on DeFi…. https://t.co/anYMXpAIoN pic.twitter.com/QXeAXd2Rz9 _gabrielShapir0 (@lex_node) July 20, 2023 Stay up to date with crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox.

