Putin’s Black Sea grain bet is a win for Turkey…

Russia’s recent decision tosuspend attendancein theBlackSea Grain InitiativeA UN-backed deal that allowed Ukraine to export food during the ongoing conflict will have repercussions that go beyond the threat to global food security.

It could also rewrite the political map of the regions.

In the eyes of many Russian propagandists, the reversal of the grain deal isreward for humiliationlevied by Turkey on July 7, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoganrepatriated five captured Ukrainian commanders.

The fighters had spent several months in a secure facility in Turkey after surrendering to Russian troops in the port city of Mariupol last year. The soldiers were part of the Azov regiment, which Russia considers aterrorist organization.

The fact that Turkish combat drone producer Baykar has started building a factory in Ukraine clearly indicates that Erdogan has confidence in him and does not see Russia as a threat to his interests. Erdogan knows that while Turkey is at the table, Putin’s political (and even military) leeway is limited.



From the Russian perspective, Erdogan’s decision to send the men home was a slap in the face. If Russia had extended its participation in the grain deal, which uses Turkey as a transit hub, Putin would have looked even weaker, it is believed.

Not ready to reimpose another full Black Sea blockade



But Russia’s withdrawal from the deal does not mean the Kremlin is ready to reimpose another full blockade of the Black Sea, as it did in thestart of the war, or that he plans to jeopardize his relations with Ankara. However, there is no doubt that one of the main objectives of Recent Russian missile strikeson Ukrainian ports is to prevent, at least temporarily, the country from exporting its grain.

Despite having different views on the UN-backed initiative, Putin and Erdogan remain friends, according to the Turkish leader. Putin shouldvisit turkey in august, and the grain initiative will be high on the agenda. Although Russia showed its hand, Erdogan insists that Putin isinterested in continuing the deal.

What any new deal might look like remains unclear. Russian officials say Turkey will have to buy Russian grain at normal world prices. Ankara, on the other hand, hopes to continue buying Russian and Ukrainian cereals fromreduced prices.

Erdogan seems to have the upper hand



And yet, because Erdogan seems to have the upper hand, it is conceivable that Putin will have to agree to Turkish terms. Failure to do so could cost Moscow dearly.

On the one hand, Ankara could effectively close the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits to Russian navy and civilian ships heading to Syria, complicating Russia’s engagement in the Middle Eastern country.

Russian energy companies involved in multi-billion dollar projects in Turkey could also be squeezed. Rosatom, which is building a nuclear power plant in Turkey’s southern province of Mersin, and Gazprom, which is seeking to turn Turkey into a gas hub, would almost certainly pressure the Kremlin not to anger their Turkish counterparts.

Otherwise, the Turkish authorities could follow the West and impose sanctions on Russian oligarchs who have foundrefuge in their country.

Turkey and Ukraine may even begin to implement a grain deal without Russia’s participation, which would represent another humiliation for Moscow. In this scenario, Ukraine could simply continue to export its grain to Turkey, ignoring threats from Russia. In this sense, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently called on Erdogan and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres tosupport grain shipmentswithout Russian involvement.

Kiev and Ankara understand that the Kremlin would probably not dare to sink Ukrainian or Turkish civilian ships, as such an action could lead to direct Turkish involvement in the war in Ukraine. So Ukraine and Turkey could just continue to trade in grain as usual. However, if Moscow decides to step up and really starts attacking ships heading to or from Ukrainian ports, kyivalmost certainlyrespond. As a last resort, Turkey could even start supplying arms to Ukraine via the Black Sea route, which would be another blow to Putin and his war effort.

From the Russian perspective, Erdogan’s decision to send the men home was a slap in the face. If Russia had extended its participation in the grain deal, which uses Turkey as a transit hub, Putin would have looked even weaker, it is believed.



To avoid either of these outcomes, the Kremlin may have no choice but to head for Ankara. His propaganda machine could always pass off Moscow’s policy as another goodwill gesture, with the aim of helping poor countries in Africa. Erdogan may even insist that Moscowkeep sending free grainto countries like Mali, Djibouti, Sudan and Somalia where Turkey has tried toincrease its influence.

The fact that the Turkish combat drone producer Baykar startedconstruction of a factory in Ukrainemakes it clear that Erdogan trusts him and does not see Russia as a threat to his interests. Erdogan knows that while Turkey is at the table, Putin’s political (and even military) leeway is limited.

For now, Turkey is in charge. Erdogan will not hesitate to push Putin to strike a new grain deal that saves Ankara money and feeds the world. Moscow’s decision may seem strategic, but in reality it is a desperate ploy by a leader who has run out of options.

Nikola Mikovic is a political analyst in Serbia. His work focuses primarily on the foreign policies of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, with particular attention to energy and pipeline policy.



Read more Opinion and analysis

Jordan News