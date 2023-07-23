President urges people not to slander in 2024 election





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has called on Indonesians to happily hold the 2024 general elections and make the democracy day free from hate speech, hoaxes and social media slander. “There should be no more hate speech and hoaxes like we witnessed in previous elections. Do not spread slander, especially on social media. I repeat, do not slander yourself, especially on social media,” he stressed. President Jokowi made the statement during the ceremony for the 100th anniversary of Nahdlatul Ulama and the 25th anniversary of the National Awakening Party (PKB) at the Manahan Stadium in Solo, Central Java on Sunday. He also pointed out that the elections constitute a fiesta of democracy, where the people are supposed to celebrate, rather than being occupied with disputes. “Sometimes I shake my head when I read (posts) on social media. Why would brotherly people fight? We are all brothers, we shouldn’t fight, especially in the name of religions. This must not happen,” he noted. President Jokowi went on to stress that differences in democracy are common in nature, urging people not to respond to differences with bickering and hate speech. “In fact, political elites, such as party leaders and presidential candidates, can be seen having dinner and drinking coffee together. So why would people wear themselves out with prolonged fighting? We are all brothers in the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia,” he explained. The head of state also urged all Indonesians to come together as one great nation after the elections. “Why do people keep fighting on social media even after the election is over? Sometimes it makes me shake my head,” he said. On the occasion, Jokowi was accompanied by First Lady Iriana and sent her best wishes to PKB as it enters its 25th year. He expressed hope that the party will achieve more success, succeed in increasing its vote count in the upcoming elections and make more contributions to the government in the future. “I would also like to congratulate Gus Muhaimin Iskandar, the leader of the PKB who has led the party for 18 years while maintaining its status as a major party,” he remarked. Related News: Ambassadors must ensure smooth elections abroad: Jokowi

