Shannon Bream urges Vivek Ramaswamy on Ukraine politics





Fox News host Shannon Bream in the face of the Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy on his political proposal to end the war in Ukraine by preventing Russia’s eastern neighbor from joining NATO. Bream began his foreign policy question to Ramaswamy by outlining his political position, noting that Russia should end its military alliance with China, withdraw nuclear weapons from surrounding Eastern Bloc countries, but grant them control of the Donbass region and prevent Ukraine from joining the NATO alliance. “Why are we rewarding this murderous behavior of Vladimir Poutine giving him what he wants on multiple fronts, this land that doesn’t rightfully belong to him and preventing him from keeping Ukraine out of NATO,” Bream asked the GOP nominee. “Which is one of the things he objected to the most and said that was one of the reasons for this completely illegitimate land grab.” Ramaswamy defended policies, saying they would put America’s interests first and deter China from suing Taiwan. Shannon, with all due respect, NATO was created to deter the USSR. The USSR no longer exists, yet NATO expanded more after the fall of the USSR than it ever did during the existence of the USSR. So I think we have to ask ourselves the question of what advances American interests. And for me, the main American interest is to separate the Russian-Chinese alliance. It ends the war in Ukraine, it saves us from having to fund hundreds of billions more dollars to protect someone else’s border that we could use to protect our own border. And more importantly, this is also how we deter Xi Jinping to go after Taiwan. Xi Jinping’s bet is that the United States will not want to go to war with two allied nuclear superpowers, Russia and China, at the same time. But if Russia is no longer in Xi Jinping’s camp, then China will have to think twice before going after Taiwan. This is how we deter the invasion of Taiwan while avoiding going to war. Bream went on to note, “If President Xi sees that Putin has gone to take land and the West has agreed to give him pieces of land that don’t belong to him. How does this deter Xi from going after Taiwan? Vivek concluded: Xi Jinping does not reason by analogy. He reasons based on hard power. Currently, Russia has the largest nuclear stockpile in the world. I fear that we are getting closer to a nuclear war with Russia. They also have hypersonic missile capabilities ahead of those of the United States. Combine that with China’s naval capability, more warships than the United States. In addition to our economic independence from China, this puts China in a position of strength. However, if Russia is no longer allied with China, it actually weakens Xi Jinping’s position. This is how we will end the war in Ukraine and settle the situation in Taiwan while avoiding war all at once. Watch the full clip above via FoxNews. Do you have a tip we should know? [email protected]

