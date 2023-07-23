Turkey suffers a huge setback by erasing decades of work and experience in training combat pilots

Abdullah Bozkurt/Stockholm

A severe shortage of Turkish Air Force pilots, compounded by a massive purge of military airmen by the government on fabricated charges in 2016, continues to hamper the air force’s ability to operate F-16 and F-4 fighter jets. This acute problem presents NATO’s second-largest army with even more challenges than the already stymied modernization efforts for the struggling aircraft fleet amid troubled talks with the United States over upgrades and new orders.

The Turkish Air Force (Trk Hava Kuvvetleri), which operates the world’s largest F-16 fleet after the United States and Israel, was once a powerful institution that provided combat pilot training to NATO members and approved partners in coordination with the United States, Turkey’s main supplier of the aircraft.

However, due to the unprecedented military crackdown and arbitrary dismissals by the Islamist government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016, the air force now faces a significant shortage of pilots and trainers. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like he can recover from this blow anytime soon.

The grim numbers speak for themselves. According to information provided by former Air Force Colonel Ahmet Zetin in 2017, Turkey had managed to train some 1,200 F-16 pilots since 1987, when it started flying this particular fighter jet. Zetin, who was among those wrongfully dismissed and imprisoned in Turkey on false charges, said training an air force pilot takes a lot of time, effort and resources.

He said when he was removed from his post in 2016 following a false flag coup by the Erdogan government to create a pretext for mass purges in the military and other institutions, around 100 student pilots who were about to complete their F-16 training in Ankara were also forced out of the force. Some of these students have successfully completed their programs with the US Air Force before returning to Turkey for final studies and training.

The government has made every effort to reduce the resources of the air force. In an overnight presidential decree without prior consultation on possible ramifications, Erdogan closed the Air Force Academy, the backbone of pilot education and training, on July 25, 2016. The government also revoked the officer title of all new graduates this year and transferred cadets who had not graduated or were still studying at other universities that had nothing to do with military training.

Prior to July 2016, the Air Force had 1,301 active duty pilots, including 668 combat pilots. The Erdogan government summarily purged 772 pilots without any military, administrative or criminal investigation. It also suspended 113 pilots. With the number of retired pilots added to the tally, the Air Force at one point had fewer combat pilots than fighter aircraft in its fleet.

This is not the only sad chapter in this saga. The dismissal of pilot trainers, who are usually selected from among those who had served with distinction in the Air Force for years and had excellent service records, further aggravated the Air Force’s dire situation. Struggling to find trainers from outside the country, the Erdogan government tried to bring in Pakistani pilots to train new candidates. But such a decision required the approval of the transfer to a third country by the United States, which was never granted. The Pentagon and the State Department were sending a clear message that they were not happy with what was happening with the purges that primarily targeted pro-NATO officers, undermining NATO’s southern flank.

Since then, the Erdogan government has resorted to disparate tactics to address emerging problems in the Air Force, trying to fill the pilot shortage through a series of actions with little success. It reopened the Air Force Academy in February 2017 as part of the new National Defense University, but struggled to attract new students.

The government attempted to recall some retired pilots and others working in private industry without much success as many did not want to return for financial reasons or because of the climate of fear in the military over the purges. Reported figures show that only 50 to 100 pilots decided to re-enlist, while most opted to remain out of service.

When that incentive failed, the government issued an executive order extending compulsory service for military pilots to 18 years from 14.5 years before they were allowed to leave to fly airliners in civil aviation. That didn’t help much either. Then another decree came out in 2019 extending compulsory service to 21 years. The changes forced those who had already completed their mandatory service to be recalled in order to fill the shortage.

However, many of those who had completed their mandatory service and were recalled had other issues to deal with. They were close to retirement age or, in some cases, reported health problems after flying powerful fighter jets and requested time off. Ultimately, everyone who was recalled left the Air Force again between 2021 and 2023. In other words, a small spike in pilot numbers was gone, leaving the Air Force in a worse position than before.

Today, new projections made by the Air Force predict that the Army will only be able to reach 2016 levels in pilot numbers, and only by 2030, if all goes according to plan. This requires a number of new incentives, including a significant improvement in the salary and bonuses pilots would receive, which would be quite difficult given the difficulties in the Turkish economy. Even if the economic challenges are somehow overcome, it takes a long time to train military pilots.

In February 2023, the Ministry of Defense published a circular allowing the recruitment of officers outside military schools for their flight training. Military experts are skeptical of this stopgap measure, as combat pilots need rigorous training and training over several years. It remains to be seen whether the proposal will help address the shortage of pilots in the Air Force.

Nor was the shortage of pilots the only problem for the Air Force. Many veteran personnel, especially in operations and logistics centers that help pilots fly successful missions, have also been withdrawn, hampering close coordination between air and ground elements of the Air Force. Hundreds of engineers in the field have also been sacked by the Erdogan government on less serious charges such as their affiliation with the Glen movement, a group that criticizes the Erdogan government.

The burden on the Air Force has also increased over the past decade. By one estimate, the air force is flying 40 percent more missions to meet growing challenges in the Mediterranean, Aegean and Black Seas and is busy patrolling airspace near Russia, Greece, Syria and Iraq. The government hasn’t admitted it publicly, but Nordic Monitor has learned that the Air Force even made a special deal with prosecutors to get fighter pilots imprisoned for missions out of jail before sending them back to jail after the missions were completed.

The Turkish Air Force not only has an obligation to protect the airspace of nations in the tumultuous region, but is also committed to carrying out missions overseas. It simply cannot meet these obligations with the huge shortage of pilots. This is the most fundamental challenge to Turkey’s long-term interests and strategic security needs. At the same time, it is a formidable threat to NATO’s security structure, a threat that cannot be taken lightly given the far-reaching implications of this transformation in Turkey for Allied nations.