Politics
Initiatives and actions of Xi Jinping for a shared future
July 23, 2023, 2:07 PM
July 23, 2023, 2:07 PM
By Wang Jialei, Cnsul General of China in Bolivia
Over the past decade, Chinese President Xi Jinping has formulaoh a series of diplomatic concepts, ideas and strategies, focusing on core issues such as The ace international relations that China should promote and how to implement diplomacy in the new world scenario. His vision has guided Chinese diplomacy in providing answers and solutions to current challenges with wisdom China.
In the face of global volatility, President Xi promotes building a community with a shared future for mankind. It insists on dialogue and consultation, rejecting the mentality of the cold war and the politics of force, and promoting a world of lasting peace. Its vision includes principles of joint construction and enjoyment, cooperation according to the win-win paradigm, opposing the impoverishment of the neighbor, absolute security at the expense of other countries and conflicts between civilizations and cultures, with the aim of building an open and inclusive world. Sustainable development is sought instead of destructive development; We always seek to create a clean and beautiful world together.
The 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, a modern version of the ancient Silk Road, highlights the success of cooperation within such a framework, which has adhered to the principles of broad consultation, co-construction, shared benefits, green development e moral integrity. Its aim is to respond to a high standard in all aspects, because only in this way can it ensure sustainability and the real well-being of peoples.
The cooperation has led to an increase in China’s trade with other countries along the Belt and Road, just as it did with the ancient Silk Road 2,000 years ago. Concretely, we are talking about an increase of 2,070 billion dollars, with an average annual growth rate of 8%. The magnitude of this is not easy to imagine, since it involves more than 3,000 cooperative projects, which have generated at least 420,000 jobs. This effectively lifted almost 40 million people out of poverty. The Belt and Road Initiative, given its success, has received broad support from the international community. As such, he specified the participation in the said cooperation of 150 countries and 30 international organizations. Moreover, the Initiative has been enshrined in the resolution of the United Nations General Assembly, given its scope, its effectiveness and its conclusive results.
This initiative is complemented by others. The most important: the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, each of them very important for this profound and necessary transformation to flourish properly.
Faced with the impact of global challenges such as the pandemic, climate change and geopolitical conflicts, President Xi proposed the Global Development Initiative in 2021. It aims to deepen cooperation in eight crucial areas such as poverty reduction, fight against Covid-19, financing for development, climate change and green development, industrialization, digital economy and connectivity.
To this end, President Xi urged the international community to create a development model characterized by win-win, balance, coordination, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation. On the Chinese side, a list of 32 measures covering crucial areas was announced, including the transformation of the South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund into the Global Development Fund, with an increase of 1 billion dollars, to achieve aid of 3 billion dollars. To date, half of these measures have already been implemented.
Moreover, in September 2022, the first batch of 50 cooperation projects of the Global Development Initiative Project Bank was released, of which a dozen projects were completed in record time, while all the remaining projects are already underway.
Subsequently, the number of Bank projects grew to over 100, benefiting nearly 40 countries. The Chinese government, for its part, has conducted 1,000 human resource development programs, successfully training some 20,000 people.
In the face of the unprecedented security dilemmas facing humanity, in 2022 President Xi proposed the Global Security Initiative. This emphasizes common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries of the world and their adherence to the principles of the Charter of the United Nations. For this, of course, we must reject the mentality of the cold war and unilateralism, as well as the confrontation between groups and blocs which, unfortunately, is not only commercial, but also the modus vivendi of certain groups.
This is why the initiative defends indivisible security, promotes the construction of a balanced, effective and sustainable security system, rejecting and abolishing once and for all the idea that the security of one nation can be established at the expense of the insecurity of others. The peaceful resolution of conflicts and disputes between countries through dialogue and consultation is emphasized, and double standards are firmly rejected, as well as the absurdity of unilateral sanctions. Joint and coordinated security management in traditional and non-traditional areas is also proposed.
In February 2023, China released the “Global Security Initiative Concept Paper”. It defines the concepts, principles and 20 key areas of cooperation, as well as the rationale for the initiative’s platform and cooperation mechanisms. Central aspects of these areas include supporting the UN’s role in security governance, promoting cooperation among major powers, promoting dialogue and peaceful conflict resolution. It also means effectively addressing traditional and non-traditional security challenges and strengthening the global security governance system and capacity. To date, more than 80 countries and regional organizations have indicated their support for this initiative, and we hope that many more will join us.
Responding to global challenges requires not only material resources, but also spiritual strength and the profound exercise of human values. This is why President Xi proposed the Global Civilization Initiative in March 2023, which aims to promote respect for cultural diversity, equality, dialogue and tolerance, the will to seek ways to overcome barriers and conflicts between civilizations, through exchange and mutual learning. In addition, it aims to promote universal values such as peace, development, justice, equity, democracy and freedom, rejecting ideological clashes in order to prevent any civilization from wanting to impose its values on the values of others.
President Xi Jinping’s diplomatic proposals follow the global trend of peace and cooperation, which more and more people, global citizens, countries, groups and organizations are joining every day.
China’s history is complex, with painful and dark periods, but it is also ancient and full of wisdom. Both the millennial cultural tradition of China and the diplomacy of the People’s Republic of China, with an irreproachable record of more than 70 years, have enabled my country to stand out in the concert of nations, in opposition to the obsolete policy of force and the absurd zero-sum games that the old powers vainly persist in continuing to maintain. China will not hesitate to cooperate frankly and brotherly with all countries that wish to promote a future of peace, security, prosperity, openness, inclusion and harmony.
