Best to expect PM Modi to speak out during crises

At the same time that Narendra Modi was making his first outlandish intervention on Manipur, the London book review published an excellent article on liberal naivety under Mussolini. It begins with the murder of Giacomo Matteotti, leader of the Unitarian Socialist Party by the fascists after delivering a powerful speech against the use of violence on May 30, 1924.

As John Foot writes, There was widespread revulsion at Matteotti’s demise. For a short time, power seemed to drain from the Duce. But the king (in whom Amendola had placed some hope) did not act to dismiss Mussolini, and there was no mass movement capable of acting decisively. The moment passed and Mussolini took full control in January 1925, after a speech in which he claimed responsibility for the actions of the gang that murdered Matteotti and challenged Parliament to indict him.

Unlike the fascists that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh emulated when it was founded, they never had the courage to claim responsibility for their murders.

Their leader won’t now.

But that’s where the differences end. Since he first stood for election as Chief Minister in 2002, he was appointed before that in 2001, Narendra Modi has campaigned on blood And bigotry, happy to thrive in the killing of Indians by Indians. In more than two decades of election campaigns, he has never deviated from this, at the national level, even during the last election rallies in Karnataka full of religious bile and prodigious lies.

It cannot run on economic growth, either malnutrition in Gujarat under himor the utter disaster of half-baked masterstrokes like demonetization or one mass curfew called within four hours the man was a disaster. The less said about foreign policy, the better, because he is gone India cowers against China since a stupid policy of confrontation has caused us to lose military lives and the prestige that we could have accumulated. Whether during its time on the UN Security Council, as the rotating head of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization or the G20, the best that is expected of India is to close its trap and take no decisive action. While our power has soared with a series of economic and strategic mistakes, India is happily executing.

It is quite different from the alliance led by the United States, in its fear that they would be ousted from their positions of power by an alliance led by China, is happy to pamper Modi as a favorite pet, just like they do with tin dictatorships like Egypt and Tunisia. If these rulers torture and kill their own people, what does it matter? Just as Ukrainians are expected to fight and die in defense of NATO which will not give them membership, India is expected to rattle its saber on the front line where no NATO troops are with China. Although there are few fair-haired and blue-eyed Indians, our deaths are likely to attract even fewer condemnations.

Anyway, this is for foreigners. On foreign soil, Modi is happy to meow about democracy and equal rights. Like his ancestors in the RSS, white male approval means the world to him. Domestically, he’s long been taught to shut up or mumble some inane phrase, like his good friend Donald Trump when he said you got people who were too very good peopleon both sides between a crowd and its victims.

And yet, each time a bloody conflagration takes hold of the country, a child is raped or genocidaires advocate copying their inspiration in Myanmar, there is inevitably this call for the Prime Minister to speak up, to do something.

What do you expect from a man who began his political career in overseeing the mob killing of thousands of Indians? Now that he has campaigned over the corpses of so many people to the highest office in the country, will he suddenly develop a conscience, understand the concept of shame? After eviscerating all constitutional morality in a resolute quest for power, whether by illegally installing governments in places like Maharashtra, setting up a dictatorship in Kashmir or bribing the most corrupt in his party, will he somehow start respecting the laws of the land?

I remember a friend who told me, in 2014, that once in power, he would be constrained by his function. My response was that whoever gains power through blood and bigotry only has greater power to unleash it. I take no pleasure in being right, but it baffles me that so many years later there is this naive expectation that Modi will disown the very people he fed.

Omair Ahmad is an author and journalist.