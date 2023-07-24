Xi Jinping wants to create a civilized cyber environment The Chinese state’s grip on the internet is tightening





Chinese President and Party Leader Xi Jinping opened a two-day cybersecurity meeting in Beijing on Saturday with a speech in which he stressed the importance for China to build a strong national security barrier around the Internet. Xi said China should continue to manage and maintain the Internet in accordance with laws and promote the strategy of China’s development into a cyber superpower. He also spoke about the expansion of infrastructure to promote a civilized cyber environment, the importance of information as a driving force, and the fact that the Internet should work for the benefit of citizens. Xi’s speeches are at least nominally linked to the fight against disinformation, which China has struggled with over the past year. At the end of the cybersecurity meeting, China’s Minister of Public Security launched a week-long information campaign to educate citizens about the dangers of fake news. Local police stations are promoting the campaign in offices, schools, hotspots and rural areas. Earlier this year, the public security minister already carried out a 100-day raid campaign, which he says also investigated 1,600 different rumors online and shut down more than 10,000 social media accounts that participated in spreading them, writes South China Morning Post. Shanghai police said they shut down the 460 account. The first person was accused of creating fake news written with the help of fraud, which suggested a kindergarten teacher had sex. LEARN MORE Police in Sichuan Province, on the other hand, had closed 116’s account. Among the rumors it investigated was the creation and manipulation of edited videos linked to the death of a teenager. Police later determined the incident to be a suicide. In Tibet, by contrast, police arrested three people who in April spread rumors that a 58-year-old man had raped and cut out the tongue of a university student visiting the area. It’s also in Finland earlier this year there was news about China’s fake news issues. For example, the man arrested in May had made a ChatGPT article in which the train crash had killed nine construction workers. The news quickly spread on social media and was retweeted a lot. Police said the motive for the crime was to increase traffic to websites. There have also been videos featuring deepfake news anchors. Reuters on the other hand, highlights the political control of the Internet by China which has tightened in recent years. In 2015, China expanded its national security law to also cover the internet, and in 2016 it required internet operators to store Chinese citizens’ information on servers located in China. On compliance with the latest law For example Apple has been widely criticized. In 2021, Critical Information Infrastructure regulations were established and this year the Anti-Espionage Act was expanded to prohibit the leaking of any type of information overseas that may be related to national security. The latest change to the law has been criticized as being vaguely defined and hampering the normal operation of foreign businesses. Reuters Highlights case, where police had visited the US consulting firm in April Bath & Co.in the Shanghai offices and took computers and phones with them. LEARN MORE

