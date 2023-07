FM. Vice President Mike Pence doubts Donald Trump’s actions on January 6 were criminal

Days after former President Donald Trump revealed he was the target of an investigation into the events of January 6, 2021, when a group of his supporters stormed the US Capitol eager to overturn the 2020 election results, the Republican frontrunner raged about it on the campaign trail.

“We have a man, the only way he can get elected is to arm the Justice Department, which he does everywhere,” Trump told a crowd in Iowa this week, referring to President Joe Biden.

Making a claim without evidence, Trump alluded to the special counsel’s ongoing investigation into the January 6 events. Hundreds of Trump supporters have already pleaded guilty to charges related to the day. A civil jury has already found Trump liable for defamation and sexual abuse.

Additionally, Trump faces federal criminal charges related to the mishandling of top secret documents as well as charges in New York for falsifying business records. And of course, he’s running for the Republican presidential nomination again.

But many Republican contenders continue to hedge their bets when it comes to attacking their party’s standard bearer. A recent Fox News poll in South Carolina shows voters putting him at the top of a crowded field.

SEE MORE: Trump trial over classified documents case slated for May 2024

Trump’s former vice president, now presidential candidate Mike Penn, is anemic in the polls. He condemned Trump’s January 6 rhetoric for the false claims that the 2020 election result was rigged, but he could not say whether Trump’s actions warranted indictments.

“Although his comments were reckless, from what I know, I am not yet convinced that they were criminal,” Mike Pence told CNN. himself.”

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who along with hundreds of other lawmakers lurked in fear during the 2021 insurrection attempt, was quick to condemn Trump.

“The president is not above the law. We saw what happened, it was very clear,” Pelosi said on CNN.

The California Democrat says Trump has a grip on Republican politics. Commenting on recent reports, his successor in the House speaker’s office told Trump he would erase the former president’s impeachments from the record.

“It’s about being scared. Donald Trump is the puppeteer. And like I said before, what does he do? He shines the light on the strings,” Pelosi said.

Special Counsel Jack Smith is leading the investigation into the Jan. 6 events and has not commented on the target letter Trump says he received last Sunday.

Trump has shown no indication that the string of bad news is affecting him negatively.

Trending Stories at Scrippsnews.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kxxv.com/fmr-vp-mike-pence-doubts-donald-trump-s-jan-6-actions-were-criminal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos