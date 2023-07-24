Russia Strikes Odessa Cathedral, Putin: Counteroffensive Failed







In Russian, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed Kiev’s counteroffensive had failed as he met his closest ally, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, in St Petersburg.

The 18th-century Transfiguration Cathedral, the largest Orthodox church in Odessa, is located in the UNESCO-protected historic city center.

Unesco has condemned the brazen attack in Odessa, which hit several sites in the port city’s World Heritage The attack marked an escalation of violence against (the) cultural heritage of Ukraine, said Unesco chief Audrey Azoulay.

The strike on Odessa, which Russia has pounded since the end of the Black Sea grain deal last week, came just hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin was due to meet his Belarusian counterpart for talks.

On the Black Sea in Odessa, locals stared in disbelief at the Transfiguration Cathedral originally built in 1794 under Imperial Russian rule.

Clergymen rescued icons from the rubble inside the badly damaged shrine, which was demolished under Stalin in 1936 and rebuilt in the 1990s after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Ukraine said it had been destroyed twice: by Stalin and Putin, denouncing the cathedral strike as a war crime.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has promised retaliation: they will certainly feel it, he said.

Footage showed shattered mosaics on the floor of the cathedral as workers cleared the rubble. The exterior of the building appeared intact.

There was a direct hit to the cathedral, said Father Myroslav, deputy rector of the cathedral. He completely damaged three altars.

Icons were ripped out from under the rubble and the shrine was very badly damaged inside, with only the steeple intact, he added.

Clergy said a security guard and a priest preparing for a morning liturgy were inside during the attack, but both survived.

Russia blamed the damage to the cathedral on Ukrainian air defence. He said he hit all of his targets in the Odessa strike, saying the sites were being used to plot terrorist acts against Russia.

But residents said Russia had hit ordinary residential areas.

We have ordinary residential buildings here, where people live, a woman who owns a nearby beauty salon, Tetiana, told AFP.

There are no military installations here. Simple beauty salons, a marine agency, a groomer. Nothing military here.

Anzhelika Domanska said she ran with her neighbors when she saw the cathedral burning.

The strike came a year after a missile hit his home in nearby Mykolaiv.

It’s not a pleasant birthday, she said.

Ukraine has pledged to find a way to continue exports from ports and said yesterday that repeated Russian strikes on Odessa this week were an attempt to prevent and neutralize international efforts to restore the functioning of the grain corridor.

As Odessa cleared the rubble of Russian strikes, Putin hosted his ally Lukashenko in his hometown of St Petersburg, their first meeting since Minsk helped put down a revolt by Russia’s Wagner Force.

Both leaders rejected the Ukrainian counter-offensive aimed at retaking lands captured by Russia.

There is no counter-offensive, Lukashenko said at the meeting, before being interrupted by Putin: There is, but it failed.

The Belarusian strongman now welcomes Wagner fighters to his territory, after negotiating an agreement that convinced his leader Yevgeny Prigozhin to end a march on Moscow and go into exile in Belarus.

We control what happens (with Wagner), he said, thanking Putin for swearing to defend Belarus if attacked.

Wagner’s presence in Belarus has rattled EU and NATO member Poland, which has strengthened its border.

Yesterday Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said a new sapper battalion would be formed in the northeast of the country.

Polish, American, British, Romanian and Croatian soldiers were training side by side, he said, during a visit to the northeastern town of Augustow.

The comments came two days after Putin said western Poland was a gift from Stalin at the end of World War II, when victorious allies decided the contours of post-war Europe. Warsaw had summoned the Russian ambassador for these remarks.

Putin and Lukashenko have also accused Warsaw of having territorial ambitions over Ukraine and Belarus.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba responded quickly on Twitter.

Putin’s attempts to drive a wedge between kyiv and Warsaw are as futile as his failed invasion of Ukraine, he wrote.

Unlike Russia, Poland and Ukraine have learned from history and will always remain united against Russian imperialism and disrespect for international law.

Fighting in Ukraine continued yesterday, with Russia launching 17 cruise missiles and two ballistic missiles, according to the Ukrainian military. Related story



