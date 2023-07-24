The majority of the public wants the president of 2024 to be in the line of Jokowi





JAKARTA – Up to 63% of respondents or the public agree that they want a 2024-2029 president to be in the line of Joko Widodo ( Jokowi ). This is based on the results of the latest survey conducted by Indonesian Political Indicators. – Up to 63% of respondents or the public agree that they want a 2024-2029 president to be in the line of Joko Widodo (). This is based on the results of the latest survey conducted by Indonesian Political Indicators. “Majority of the public (63.4%) agrees and strongly agrees that the next president should be online with President Joko Widodo,” Executive Director of Indonesian Political Indicators Burhanuddin Muhtadi said via the Political Indicator’s YouTube channel, Sunday, 07/23/2023. Based on the results of the Indonesian Political Indicators Survey, Ganjar Pranowo is the most qualified personality to pursue Jokowi’s development agenda in the future. There are 39.5% of respondents who think Ganjar will continue Jokowi’s agenda. While in second place, there is the name of Prabowo Subianto. As many as 33.2 respondents believed that Prabowo would continue Jokowi’s program in the future. While in third position, there is the name Anies Baswedan which received only 17.6% of the respondents’ votes. “Ganjar is considered the most capable of continuing the work of the Jokowi government, only Prabowo and Anies,” Burhanuddin said. On the other hand, the Indicators also identified two pressing issues that Jokowi needs to address immediately. According to Burhanuddin, the most important issue is the price of basic necessities, followed by job opportunities. Burhanuddin said the issue of the price of basic necessities was the most important among the pressing issues that needed to be resolved immediately. The total reached 27.7%. The second problem is related to employment or the problem of unemployment. “There were no less than 21.2% who considered the problem to be dealt with immediately,” Burhanuddin said. For your information, the Indonesian Political Indicators Survey Agency has released the results of its latest survey titled “National Leadership and Electoral Dynamics by 2024 in the Eyes of the Young Generation”. The survey was conducted from June 20 to June 24, 2023. Meanwhile, the method used in this survey is multistage random sampling. The population of this survey consists of all Indonesian citizens who are eligible to vote in elections or who are over the age of 17. During this time, selected respondents were interviewed face-to-face. The survey was conducted from June 20 to June 24, 2023 with a total sample of 1,220 people. The method used in this survey has a margin of error of approximately 2.9% with a confidence level of 95%. Quality control of the interview results was done randomly on 20% of the total sample by the supervisor back to the selected respondents (spot check). In quality control, no significant errors were found. (rca)

