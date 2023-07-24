Reviews | Trump lost all legal challenges





Comment this storyComment

Twice-indicted Donald Trump has a perfect record: He’s lost every significant challenge in the multiple major court cases swirling around him.

Sometimes this has happened at the trial court level; sometimes it’s on appeal. But ultimately, he lost on every major issue, civil or criminal, to stand. That should tell us something about the former president’s ability to navigate the tricky legal waters that lie ahead and how his team’s apology to right-wing media zombies is failing in court.

Consider the civil lawsuits of E. Jean Carroll against Trump. In the so-called E. Jean Carroll I case concerning his defamation of him while president, Trump first persuaded the Justice Department to follow former Attorney General William P. Barrs’ position that his statements during his presidency were part of his official duties. functions. That would have required the department to defend him. But a Federal Court judge rejected that position. Trump then repeated his defamatory statements after stepping down from the presidency, most recently at a CNN town hall. The judge allowed Carroll to amend his complaint.

Meanwhile, Trump has lost all attempts to block and dismiss the so-called E. Jean Carroll II, the case brought for defamation after Trump’s presidency and for sexual assault under the Adult Survivors Act. The jury decided that Trump defamed Carroll and sexually assaulted her, awarding her $5 million. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan refused a new trial, deeming Trump’s claims frivolous.

Follow the opinion of the authorJennifer Rubin

Additionally, as NBC News reported on July 19:

Trump filed a counterclaim alleging that Carroll defamed him by continuing to say he raped her in public statements after the jury’s verdict.

In his decision on Wednesday, Judge Kaplan indicated that this could be a losing argument.

He noted that rape in New York criminal law applies only to vaginal penetration by a penis, a definition that is much narrower than the meaning of rape in common modern parlance, its definition in some dictionaries, in some federal and state criminal statutes, and elsewhere.

The conclusion that Ms. Carroll failed to prove that she was raped under New York criminal law does not mean that she failed to prove that Mr. Trump raped her, because many people commonly understand the word rape. Indeed, as the evidence at trial recounted below makes clear, the jury found that Mr. Trump had in fact done just that, he wrote.

Trump is a tried liar and a sexual abuser.

Then consider the New York criminal indictment of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg alleging falsification of business records. Trump has tried everything, such as demanding that the judge recuse himself; trying to send the case back to federal court to no avail. His complaint that the case is too trivial carries no weight with the prosecutor or the judge. He will certainly be judged in a year. (This is separate from the successful criminal tax evasion case against Trumps company that resulted in a verdict of over $1.6 million.)

Trump is also facing a state civil case from New York Attorney General Letitia James alleging that Trump set up a massive scheme to inflate property values. He again failed to have the case dismissed. (The New York Times reported in January: In a very specific order, the judge, Manhattan State Supreme Court Justice Arthur F. Engoron, denied Mr. Trump’s motion to dismiss the case. In his written order, Justice Engoron said that some of the arguments repeatedly made by Mr. Trump’s lawyers were frivolous and bordered on frivolous even when the defendants first presented them.)

Now let’s move on to Georgia’s criminal investigation into the bogus voter scheme and the effort to cajole Georgian officials into finding enough votes to turn the state over to Trump. The former president and his allies have failed in all their attempts to prevent the testimony of former and current aides, political allies, and attorneys by claiming attorney-client privilege and executive privilege and citing the Constitution’s speech and debate clause.

Trump’s recent motion to dismiss the entire case failed in the Georgia State Supreme Court. In a unanimous decision, the court found that even if the motion were procedurally proper, the petitioner has not demonstrated that he would be entitled to the relief he seeks. And, with regard to the request for recusal of the petitioners [Fulton County district attorney Fani] Willis to represent a party in all proceedings involving him, we only note that the petitioner presented in his initial motion neither the facts nor the law necessary to order the disqualification of Williss by this Court at this time on this file. He may rail at Willis, baselessly calling her a racist, but that doesn’t help him in court.

Meanwhile, in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, Trump filed a civil suit seeking to return classified documents seized under a lawfully executed warrant and to bar the investigation. He won a short-lived victory when his federal judicial appointee, Judge Aileen M. Cannon, ruled in his favor in a widely criticized ruling appointing a special master to review the documents. However, his decision was quickly overturned by the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, and Cannon was forced to dismiss the case.

In the Special Counsel’s underlying criminal investigation into allegations of obstruction and Espionage Act violations, Trumps claims he magically declassified documents and that Special Counsel Jack Smith and the FBI are there to provide him with no protection. He lost a critical attorney-client privilege claim due to the criminal fraud exception, turning his lawyer Evan Corcoran into a witness for the government. Trump, the 2024 GOP frontrunner, has been charged with 37 counts, spelled out in jaw-dropping detail in Smiths’ filing. Trump’s attempt to postpone the case indefinitely also fell on deaf ears; last week, Cannon set the trial to begin next May.

Now we come to the main event: the federal case regarding Trump’s attempt to void the 2020 election. Trump has lost more than 60 cases challenging the result. No evidence of significant fraud has ever been presented in these cases, and several attorneys involved in their prosecution are at risk of disbarment.

On a preliminary basis, more than 1,000 rioters and plotters of January 6 have been charged, and more than 480 have been convicted of various serious crimes, including seditious conspiracy. No one has succeeded in claiming that it was a government plot or the work of left-wing groups.

Trump, meanwhile, failed to stop top aides and advisers from testifying. His attorney-client privilege with attorney John Eastman was breached, again due to the criminal fraud exception. Witnesses including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former Vice President Mike Pence and former White House attorneys Pat Cipollone and Patrick Philbin have all been called to testify. Again, no claim of privilege or immunity prevailed.

Trump has already received a target letter, referring to charges of obstruction of due process, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and conspiracy to deprive individuals of the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege guaranteed to him by the Constitution or laws of the United States. (The latter could lead to an accusation that Trump denied people in states who voted for Biden the right to have their votes tallied accurately.)

Despite all of Trump’s wild accusations, victimization pleas, conspiracies and outright lies, nothing has worked so far to shield him from civil liability or criminal prosecution. What passes for an argument about right-wing media or MAGA cult members and lawmakers has no weight in court.

Trump is not exempt from laws that others must follow. He cannot claim that his actions, many of which have been admitted in speeches and interviews, are either too small or too large to attract criminal liability. Soon, he will face juries of ordinary Americans who will decide whether he should be held accountable for his conduct. And none of his senseless excuses, lies, conspiracies or delaying tactics should protect him.

Offer this itemGift item

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2023/07/23/trump-court-cases-documents-insurrection-legal-challenges/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos