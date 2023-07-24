Sitaram Yechury – The New Indian Express

By Express press service

MADURAI: In order to safeguard the Indian Constitution, it is imperative that the people of India defeat the BJP government led by Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Sunday. Addressing a conference on “protection of state rights” in Madurai, the Marxist leader cited violence in Manipur as evidence of how the country’s federal structure was under attack.

“So far, we have been able to uphold the principle of unity in diversity. We have respected all races in the country and have not discriminated on the basis of their ethnicity. But now, for political benefits, the dual-powered BJP government in Manipur is creating polarization among the citizens of the state. As a result, the whole state is on fire now,” he said.

Noting that Article (1) of the Constitution states that India is a union of states, Yechury said that is what federalism is. “Without the states, there is no India. All powers relating to justice, finance and other matters should be shared between the union government and the states. This principle of federalism, however, is currently under attack. The BJP government is trying to implement a ‘one nation, one government’ policy through GST, Hindi language imposition and other means,” he said.

“BJP refuses to talk about Manipur in parliament. Secularism, economic sovereignty and social justice are under threat in the state. Meanwhile, in states where BJP is not in government, they are trying to play politics by using governors.

Urging the public to defeat the BJP government led by Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the CPM leader said, “We are with you. This is why all the parties who wish to safeguard the Constitution have come together and formed the Indian National Alliance for Development (INDIA).

CPI Secretary of State R Mutharasan also addressed the rally and listed instances where the union government has acted against the interests of Tamil Nadu. “During the past three years, the union government has only allocated 22.31 crores for the promotion of Tamil language, while it has allocated 643.84 crores for the promotion of Sanskrit,” he recalled.

Later, VCK Founder Thol Thirumavalavan spoke on the occasion and said that the enemy of BJP is not the opposition parties but the Constitution of India. “We have formed the INDIA alliance to protect the rights of all states and citizens of the nation,” he added.