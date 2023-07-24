Boris Johnson’s Labor critic Chris Bryant admits he too was duped by a Covid film which lied about the former Prime Minister never being close to death

Last night a Labor MP distanced himself from a documentary that pushes a vile conspiracy theory that Boris Johnson lied about nearly dying from Covid.

Chris Bryant, a vocal critic of Mr Johnson, is set to appear on the program and feature in an online trailer.

But last night he claimed he had no idea it would make an unsubstantiated claim about Mr Johnson’s health when he agreed to take part, and insisted he did not buy the theory.

It came a day after BBC’s highest-paid presenter Gary Lineker, who also features in the trailer, asked for his contribution to be removed after being approached by The Mail on Sunday.

Mr Bryant said: ‘I took part in an interview about lying in politics. We discussed whether there should be a new offense of lying in Parliament.

Chris Bryant (pictured), a vocal critic of Mr Johnson, is set to appear on the program and feature in an online trailer about it

Pictured: Boris Johnson, who was taken to hospital with Covid in April 2020

“But we never discussed that kind of conspiracy theory, which I would have immediately dismissed.”

Asked if he had been told the documentary would feature claims that Mr Johnson had lied about the severity of his Covid in 2020, he replied: ‘It was never even mentioned to me. I do not subscribe to such a theory.

Mr. Bryant said he was under the impression that the film was made by Netflix, but he is not involved.

Instead, the film is crowd-funded and directed by arch-Remainer Marcus Ball, who once tried to sue Mr Johnson over Brexit.

Mr Johnson was rushed to hospital with Covid in April 2020. He spent three days in intensive care and needed ‘liters and liters of oxygen’ to stay alive.

Mr Ball began to question the legitimacy of his illness on April 14, 2020, two days after he was discharged from hospital. He tweeted: “The PR timing is just too perfect. I fear that he is evading his responsibility by becoming a victim.

The film is crowd-funded and directed by arch-Remainer Marcus Ball (pictured), who once tried to sue Mr Johnson over Brexit

The first trailer features celebrities, including Lineker, who says “audiences deserve the truth.”

After being contacted by The Mail on Sunday, he refused to endorse the film.

The trailer has been removed from YouTube but can be viewed elsewhere online. Barbara Rich, a lawyer specializing in crowdfunding law, said Lineker should have known what he was getting into.

She said: ‘A three-minute Google search would have revealed what Marcus Ball is about his conspiracy theories, misuse of crowdfunded money and disastrous private lawsuits against Boris Johnson.

“You have to take Lineker’s denial at face value, but was he really unaware of this theory or was he turning a blind eye?

“He’s used to getting into things that are very far from football commentary and using his likeable centrist dad persona to carry his political views far and wide.”

Mr. Bryant declined to say whether he would ask that his interview be removed from the film.

Lineker and Mr. Ball did not respond to requests for comment.