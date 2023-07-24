Analysis: Cabinet reshuffle: Jokowi advances his political agenda – Universities

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta ●

Mon July 24, 2023





07:01

0

d5259e4d93052b0e76bee70b05a51c90

4

Academia

the-brief

Free



President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo ordered his eighth cabinet reshuffle earlier this week, just over a year away from his second and final term. Instead of installing figures usually aimed at appeasing his grand coalition, Jokowi has this time appointed figures independent of the party – a move that observers say favors Jokowi’s own political interests, without the influence of his allies, particularly the ruling Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (IDP-P).

NasDem Party politician Johnny G. Plate is replaced by Budi Arie Setiadi, who previously served as Deputy Minister for Villages, Disadvantaged Regions and Transmigration. His deputy minister, a new post in the ministry, will be filled by Nezar Patria, who was an expert staff member of the Ministry of Public Enterprises (SOE).

Budi’s previous post was replaced by Paiman Raharjo. Rosan P. Roeslani had to give up his post as ambassador to the United States after being appointed deputy minister of public enterprises, replacing Pahala N. Mansury, who will assume the post of deputy minister of foreign affairs. Finally, the politician of the United Development Party (PPP), Syaiful Rahmat Dasuki, has been appointed deputy minister of religious affairs, replacing his colleague Zainut Tauhid, who will contest the 2024 legislative elections.

Apart from this, Jokowi also appointed former PPP chairman Djan Faridz and Indonesian envoy to South Korea Gandi Sulistiyanto to the Presidential Advisory Council (Wantimpres).

This Cabinet reshuffle saw Jokowi reward key figures from his volunteer supporter groups. Budi and Paiman, for example, run ProJo and Sedulur Jokowi respectively, both of which are prominent groups of long-time Jokowi volunteers. ProJo has been particularly influential in supporting Jokowi since 2013 and crucial to his 2014 and 2019 election wins.

Meanwhile, Nezar and Pahala are both from the Ministry of Public Enterprises. Rosan, also a former president of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin), worked alongside his longtime friend Erick on Jokowi’s election campaign team in 2019.

It appears that the new Cabinet members are tied to Jokowi’s inner circle, leaving many to speculate as to the reasons behind the reshuffle. First, Jokowi could seek to build support and give back to those who played a central role in his election victories, according to Firman Noor of the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN). Second, Budi’s appointment could be specifically aimed at providing Jokowi with some leverage in the media as his term draws to a close. Third, with the 2024 general election approaching, it makes sense for Jokowi to appoint independent party figures who will focus solely on their duties in government.

However, if Jokowi was looking to improve his cabinet’s performance, Budi’s appointment to such a strategic position also raises questions given that he lacks the education, work experience and background that makes him an ideal candidate to head the Ministry of Communications and Information.

What is most interesting about this cabinet reshuffle is that Jokowi did not name anyone who would explicitly benefit or “punish” any of the three existing political camps supporting any of the three presumed presidential candidates, namely the PDI-P and PPP who support Ganjar Pranowo, the Gerindra Party and the National Awakening Party (PKB) who support Prabowo Subianto and the NasDem Party, which sided with the opposition parties, the Parti Democrat and the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS). ) to support Anies Baswedan.

What else

After NasDem, which is part of the governing coalition, announced it would side with the opposition to back Anies’ presidential bid, many assumed a cabinet reshuffle was imminent, as coalition members urged Jokowi to oust NasDem from the government.

However, Jokowi did not use the reshuffle to completely remove the NasDem from the cabinet as Environment and Forests Minister Siti Nurbaya and Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo, who are both NasDem politicians, retain their positions. Of course, Johnny was replaced as he is currently on trial for corruption in the Basic Transceiver Station (BTS) case which cost the state up to 8 trillion rupees ($534 million) in losses.

Jokowi’s relationship with NasDem Chairman Surya Paloh has had its ups and downs, with the “lowest point” being when NasDem decided to endorse Anies last year. The rift between the two figures became more apparent last May when Jokowi excluded NasDem from a government coalition meeting at the State Palace. It appears the two are looking to mend their ties now that Jokowi invited Surya to the State Palace on Monday – a move analysts say is aimed at influencing a runoff election.

At the same time, the reshuffle did not benefit the PDI-P in any way either. The question is whether Jokowi is hesitant to provide direct support to his own political party and, to some extent, Ganjar’s presidential bid, or whether Jokowi seeks to cement his own legacy beyond the 2024 elections, free from the influence of the ruling party.

Although Jokowi did not favor one political camp during his cabinet reshuffle, many assumed that the president’s lack of explicit support for Ganjar was a sign that he would support Prabowo instead. This was reinforced by speculation that ProJo, following a discussion with Prabowo’s volunteer supporters, would support the Minister of Defense in the spirit of continuing the development plans set out by Jokowi.

Separately, PDI-P Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto revealed that Jokowi formed a seven-member communications team for Ganjar’s presidential bid, which others later assumed confirmed the president’s support for his party colleague.

The question that remains is how much influence Jokowi still holds in the face of the 2024 elections and whether it is essential to helping whoever he backs win the presidency.

What we heard

According to a source close to Jokowi, the selection of the new minister and deputy ministers is aimed at consolidating Jokowi’s power ahead of the 2024 elections. One indication, one of the sources said, was that Jokowi had summoned Prabowo and Erick to the Bogor State Palace ahead of the reshuffle. The source added that Jokowi was looking to make sure his cabinet was filled with people he trusted.

The same source claimed that the cabinet reshuffle also reflected Jokowi’s preference for the presidential candidate. ProJo organized a popular consultation during which participating volunteers chose to support Prabowo. However, the source added, ProJo has not openly declared their support for Prabowo.

Sources close to Jokowi also said that this reshuffle also rewards Erick’s loyal ones, such as Nezar, who was part of Erick’s special team, as well as Rosan. “Erick’s confidants are increasingly filling positions in government,” the source said.

Disclaimer

This content is provided by Tenggara Strategics in collaboration with Jakarta Post to serve the latest comprehensive and reliable analysis on the political and business landscape of Indonesia. Access the latest edition of Southeast Backgrounder to read the articles listed below:

Policy

Business and economy



