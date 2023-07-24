Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate ‘Semicon India 2023’ in Gandhinagar on July 28, ET Telecom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate “Semicon India 2023”, a premier showcase of Indian capabilities in semiconductors and chip design innovation, on July 28 in Gandhinagar. With the participation of companies such as Foxconn, Micron, AMD, IBM, Marvell, Vedanta, LAM Research, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, the mega event will highlight India’s rapid progress towards promoting the global semiconductor manufacturing and design ecosystem.

The event will provide an in-depth look at cutting-edge technologies and innovations in chip manufacturing and will bring together the biggest names in the semiconductor and technology industry.

“The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology…is poised to make significant progress in revolutionizing the semiconductor landscape in India with the inauguration of ‘Semicon India 2023’ in Gandhinagar, by…Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 28, 2023,” a statement said.

Before the start of the main event, an exclusive exhibition would be inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel on July 25, 2023.

The exhibition promises to provide visitors with a comprehensive overview of the cutting-edge technologies and innovations driving the semiconductor industry.

For budding students, this platform presents a valuable opportunity to gain in-depth knowledge of semiconductor manufacturing, fostering a pathway to a rewarding career in this field.

Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Railways and Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar will also attend Semicon India 2023.

Industry leaders and heads of semiconductor companies will also attend the event.

The inaugural program will highlight investment opportunities in India’s semiconductor industry.

“Semicon India, a nationally prestigious event, promises to be a catalyst for advancements in the semiconductor industry through invaluable networking, technology demonstrations and lucrative business opportunities. With a strong focus on innovation, participation and growth, this event is of immense significance in shaping the future of the semiconductor industry in India and Gujarat,” the statement read.

Global stalwarts of semiconductor chips, display manufacturing, chip design and assembly will come together to share their views on emerging opportunities in India.

The Government of Gujarat has unveiled the Semiconductor Policy (2022-2027) – a strategic initiative that reflects the state’s commitment to fostering accelerated and inclusive growth in the national semiconductor chip manufacturing sector.

Computer storage chip maker Micron has announced plans to set up a semiconductor assembly and testing plant in Gujarat, involving a total investment of $2.75 billion (about Rs 22,540 crore).