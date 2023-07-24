Express opinion on climate negotiations between the United States and China: welcome to the thaw





Talks last week between US climate envoy John Kerry and Chinese officials failed to reach any agreement. They ended with Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirming that China will reduce carbon emissions at its own pace. Yet the fact that the two largest GHG emitters have returned to the negotiating table is a notable development. The talks were suspended after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, over which China claims sovereignty, last year. The two sides said they would continue talks on reducing the use of coal and methane, a big sticking point in China-US climate relations. They have a lot of work to do if global warming is to be contained with the Paris Pacts target of 1.5 degrees Celsius. China’s climate targets are by all accounts consistent with a 3 degree Celsius rise in global temperatures above pre-industrial levels. The climate ambition of the United States would lead to a temperature increase of about 2 degrees Celsius. The differences between the United States and China on the climate predate the tensions sparked by the visit of Pelosis. Beijing has traditionally taken a developing-country approach that asks wealthy countries to shoulder their historic responsibility for climate change. Things started to take a turn for the worse during the Trump years with the then US president unfairly vilifying China for the climate crisis. As part of its trade war against China, the United States has imposed high tariffs on Chinese clean energy products. The changing of the guard at the White House did not result in much change. China has also imposed restrictions on technology exchanges with the United States. Days before Kerry’s visit, Beijing included gallium and germanium, used in solar cells as well as in the manufacture of a variety of electronic items, under its export control law. Restrictions on these rare earth minerals, in which China dominates the market, are expected to come into effect next month. As their climate diplomats resumed negotiations, large parts of the United States and China were hit by a record-breaking heat wave. Weather reports have indicated the 1.5 degree Celsius target will be exceeded this year, albeit temporarily. Great power rivalry is holding back significant progress in mitigating global warming. In the weeks and months leading up to COP-28 in Dubai at the end of this year, Beijing and Washington must give more meaning to their climate commitment.

