A political pundit in Florida explains how the start date of former President Trump’s federal trial could impact the election

A political expert told WPBF 25 News that the former president and 2024 presidential candidate, Donald Trump’s trial start date in his filing of documents could impact the 2024 presidential election.

A history and politics professor at Nova Southeastern University, Charles Zelden, said while he doesn’t think the possible May 20, 2024 trial start date will have an effect on the Republican primaries, he thinks it could absolutely impact the general election if Trump wins the Republican nomination.

“I don’t think these indictments, even if Trump is found guilty on the charges, will have much of an impact on diehard Republican voters,” Zelden said. “They’ve made their decision. They think it’s political.”

Zelden says that by May 2024, when the federal trial is expected to begin in Fort Pierce, the Republican nominee will likely be largely determined since most states will have held their Republican primary elections by then.

However, for undecided voters, he thinks the outcome of the trials could play a major role in their choice whether Trump is selected as the Republican nominee.

“Let’s assume Trump is found not guilty,” Zelden said.

“Trump is found guilty and it affects the opinions of independent and non-aligned voters towards Trump and they choose to vote against Trump.”

Zelden says the case of former President Trump’s documents will likely only last a few weeks.

“It shouldn’t take more than two or three weeks,” Zelden said. “The Department of Justice estimates the trial at 21 days.”

He thinks Trump’s defense team will most likely continue to try to delay the trial start date as much as possible.

“For them to sit there and not be decided before the election is the best possible outcome. If Trump wins the election, he controls the Justice Department from January onwards and he can turn around and have the Justice Department stop the prosecution. If he’s found guilty but has been chosen as president, he can forgive himself,” Zelden said.

Regarding the Trump criminal case in Manhattan, which may have a trial start date of spring 2024, Zelden says that if there is a scheduling conflict between this state case and the federal case, the New York state court judge could delay the state trial to allow the federal case to have priority.

