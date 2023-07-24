



Legend, The Sunday Post is leading with health visitors reporting an increase in the number of children needing extra support due to a lack of socialization during the pandemic lockdown. Legend, Scotland on Sunday focuses on the SNP’s leader of the West minister, Stephen Flynn, demanding answers about how much work the UK government is putting into what he describes as an impartial group promoting “the very clear benefits of the Union” and how much is being spent on it. Legend, The Sunday Mail says it has seen official figures which show Scottish MPs spent £180,000 in taxpayers’ money to bring their partners and children to London on expenses. Legend, The National has created a model of Sir Keir Starmer as a Ken doll from Barbie, describing the Labor leader as an “incredible plastic politician with absolutely zero principles”. Legend, British Minister Michael Gove is quoted in the Sunday Telegraph as warning against the “inflexible” enforcement of environmental policies. The newspaper says there is a “backlash” among Tory MPs, with some worried about net zero targets. It follows the party’s beating in two by-elections. Legend, The Scottish Sunday Express said Rishi Sunak must push through new laws to protect free speech for bank customers – in a bid for the Tories to highlight “clear divisions” with Labour. Its title is – “PM: I will close the woke banks”. It follows a row over Nigel Farage’s Coutts bank account, which the former UKIP leader said had been closed because of his political views – and for which the bank has apologised. Legend, The Scottish Sun reported on Sunday that actress Patsy Kensit has called off her engagement. Legend, The Scottish Mail on Sunday is reporting what it calls a “despicable film” in which allegations are made about former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s near-death experience during the pandemic. Related Internet Links The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

