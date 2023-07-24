Politics
India plans to reach 50% non-fossil installed capacity by 2030: PM Narendra Modi
NEW DELHI: Underscoring India’s climate commitments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday the country has shown leadership in climate action and met its target for non-fossil installed power capacity nine years ahead of schedule.
In a video message to the G20 energy ministerial meeting in Goa on Saturday, the Prime Minister said India now plans to achieve 50% non-fossil installed capacity by 2030. “No discussion of the future, sustainability, growth or development can be complete without energy. It has an impact on development at all levels, from individuals to nations,” the Prime Minister said during the meeting which brought together ministers from the G20 group of countries.
He pointed out that India is among the world leaders in solar and wind energy and is making great efforts in green growth and energy transition.
“India is the most populous country and the fastest growing major economy in the world, but we are making strong progress on our climate commitments… We have reached our goal of non-fossil installed power capacity nine years ahead of schedule. We have now set a higher target; we plan to reach 50% non-fossil installed capacity by 2030,” Prime Minister Modi said.
The G20 Energy Ministerial Meeting is being held under the chairmanship of Union Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy, RK Singh. Earlier on Friday, Union Minister Singh said India had met its target of producing 43.6% of its total energy from non-fossil fuel sources, nine years ahead of the 2023 schedule.
The Prime Minister underlined that the world is looking to the G20 countries to advance a sustainable, just, affordable, inclusive and clean energy transition and urged them to ensure that the countries of the South are not left behind.
“We must ensure low cost financing for developing countries,” Prime Minister Modi said.
“We need to find ways to bridge technology gaps, promote energy security and work to diversify supply chains. And we need to strengthen collaboration on ‘fuels of the future,'” he said.
Meanwhile, in his video message today, the Prime Minister said more than 119 million families across the country had gained LPG connections over the past nine years. “We have also reached the historic milestone of connecting every village to electricity,” he said.
“In 2015, we started a small movement by launching a program for the use of LED lamps, which has become the largest LED distribution program in the world. We save more than 45 billion units of energy per year,” said the Prime Minister.
He said the Indian electricity market is expected to reach 10 million annual sales by 2030.
“We have started the rollout of 20% ethanol gasoline this year. Our goal is to cover the whole country by 2025,” he said.
The Prime Minister said that for decarbonization, India is working on a mission mode using green hydrogen as an alternative.
“The objective is to make India a global hub for the production, use and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives,” the prime minister said.
The Energy Ministerial was followed by the launch of the Green Hydrogen Innovation Center by Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy, RK Singh, and the Global Biofuels Alliance by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardep Singh.
Earlier on July 14, the Secretary of Energy informed us that energy ministers from G20 member countries, nine invited countries and senior officials from 14 international organizations will attend the ministerial meeting.
Ahead of the energy ministerial meeting, a two-day meeting of the 4th Energy Transition Working Group ended in Goa on Thursday. (ANI)
