Our issue of trust in law enforcement, Trump needs third party help and other comments





From the right: our issue of trust between law enforcement

We have a problem, The Wall Street Journals Daniel Henninger worries: Public opinion of the FBI is at 37%, down from 52% in 2018. And that’s as data shows 50% more quits nationwide last year than 2019 from police departments nationwide, as a perfect storm of anti-cop sentiment has put the populations of many northern cities at risk. We may soon see the opposite of governing, with urban crime, indiscriminate and random killings, and rampant homelessness in tent cities. This proves that institutional disintegration can occur when two parties talk to each other for so long that the initial issues or problems are forgotten.

Campaign monitoring: Trump needs third-party help

President Donald Trump has a path to winning the 2024 general election, assuming he wins the GOP nomination and avoids a federal criminal conviction, Merrill Matthews tells TheHill. It depends on someone else, a viable third-party candidate. Democrats are trying to dissuade bipartisan anti-Trump group No Labels from backing a third-party challenge that could siphon President Biden’s votes and give Trump a victory just like in 2016. Left-leaning professor Cornel West to win the Green Party’s sign would only attract far-left voters who might otherwise vote for Biden. Indeed: without a viable third-party candidate, most voters would likely hold their noses and vote for Biden again.

Conservative: Joe Coers borrows from his constituents

Women owe 66% of all college debt, but men will bail them out, WashingtonExaminers Conn Carroll rages. Most Americans do not attend college and an even smaller percentage (15%) has student debt. So why is President Biden making it a national issue? Because the vast majority of student debt held by adults is held by Biden voters: White women with college degrees supported Democrats 56%-42%. Women statistically specialize in the lowest-paying subjects, so they naturally repay their debts more slowly than educated men. Biden wants to rush the process by making all American taxpayers foot the bill for minority college degrees, though most student loan debt is owed by the highest-income Americans.

Looking to 2024: RFK Jr. could crush Biden

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s challenge to Joe Biden is a serious one: After weeks of relentlessly hostile media coverage, RFK Jr. still holds 15% of the Democratic primary vote, Daniel McCarthy notes to Spectator World. The president is old enough to remember what happened in 1968: Eugene McCarthy didn’t have to beat President Johnson to dash his re-election hopes. Revealing his weakness was more than enough. If RFK does that to Biden, there are stronger suitors waiting to play the role Kennedy’s father played in ’68, as a backup to a retired starter. California Governor Gavin Newsom would like to be president as soon as possible. So did Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. And consider: Democrats hold fewer seats in the House of Representatives after last year’s midterms than they did after previous (2018) midterms. The administration’s foreign policy is marred by the failed exit from Afghanistan. Biden is not a charismatic starter. And he faces a growing scandal stemming from his family’s business dealings with foreign entities and the apparent favoritism the Justice Department has shown in treating his son Hunter with leniency.

Libertarian: the choice of school is growing

Teachers’ unions have lost their iron grip on public schools, Reasons JD Tuccille applauds, by pushing rigid pandemic policies and expressing open hostility to parents’ concerns about the explicitly ideological positions of Black Lives Matter and critical race theory. The growing opposition presents an opportunity for parents of every conceivable viewpoint who want to guide their children’s education. State-level school choice legislation is gaining momentum, while Moms forLiberty is using hindsight to advocate for the implementation of their ideas in public schools they see as under the control of ideological opponents in the teachers’ unions.

Compiled by the Editorial Board of The Post

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/07/23/our-law-enforcement-trust-problem-trump-needs-third-party-assist-and-other-commentary/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos