Climate Key to U.S.-China Relations

US presidential climate envoy John Kerry and senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi shake hands before a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing last Tuesday.REUTERS

In a strained relationship, it’s sometimes a sign of progress if both parties talk to each other.

That’s where Washington and Beijing stand after US climate envoy John Kerry’s three-day visit to China this week. The two sides are “just reconnecting,” Kerry said on Wednesday, after broader geopolitical tensions in recent years complicated efforts by the two biggest emitters to find common ground on global warming.

In a sign of the still thorny nature of the relationship, President Xi Jinping used a speech during the visit to reiterate his long-held view that the country’s energy transition “will never be influenced by others”.

The fact is, however, that there are important grounds for cooperation that will serve the broader economic and political goals of both countries while reducing emissions.

For the United States, it starts with recognizing that China should be a collaborator, not a competitor. Mr. Xi’s own rhetoric on climate and energy would not seem out of place at an ESG conference: defining sustainability as the key to economic growth, committing to an emissions peak that could still come years earlier, and promising crackdowns on pollution and industries that use energy and carbon inefficiently.

Indeed, it is possible that China’s emissions trajectory would have been significantly better without the geopolitical tensions.

The growth rate of carbon pollution stagnated between 2014 and 2017, before the push toward more self-reliant economic policies in response to former President Donald Trump’s trade wars. This sparked a recovery in debt-fueled, emissions-intensive real estate and heavy industrial development.

By leaving the general tariff regime of the Trump administration in place, President Joe Biden has ensured that the two countries remain at loggerheads on one of the most important diplomatic issues for Beijing.

It’s particularly ironic because the passage of the Cut Inflation Act has left US industrial policy closer to China than ever. The $500 billion in spending and tax credits tied to the law means Washington is making local manufacturing competitive by using public money to cut costs, avoiding the need for punitive tariffs to ban imports.

The Biden administration has already shown flexibility on this issue by vetoing a bill in May to ban solar panels made in China and finished in Southeast Asia.

The next review of Mr. Trump’s tariff regime, due this fall, could go further by exempting more products where China’s leadership in green technologies is already nearly unassailable, from lithium-ion batteries to solar modules.

The United States has a long way to go to regain its technological edge in other industries that will be needed as decarbonization progresses toward 2050, such as green hydrogen, green steel, carbon capture, advanced geothermal, and advanced nuclear power.

A policy that reduces protection for mature green technologies while offering incentives to those that are still in the process of being established will ease tensions in bilateral relations and focus funds where they are most needed.

Coal and methane, two issues highlighted by Mr. Kerry this week, also show potential for constructive collaboration. They are closely related, since most of China’s methane emissions are caused by gas escaping from coal mines that the government has pledged, with little success, to control.

The key here is for Beijing to implement a national spot electricity market, like those prevalent in most developed countries, replacing a rigid setup that currently encourages the overuse of coal as backup power. Such a market could reduce carbon emissions by 28% and reduce costs by 15%, according to a study by the International Energy Agency this year.

No country is better placed to teach how to run a liberalized, continental, energy-intensive and carbon-free electricity grid than the United States, whose electricity sector emissions have fallen 36% since 2007 and are now the lowest since the 1970s.

A China that lives up to Xi’s rhetoric of “common prosperity” and “ecological civilization” by moving away from energy-intensive heavy industry and toward sophisticated manufacturing and services would be the best shortcut to a cleaner global economy.

If the nation can reduce its per capita emissions to European Union levels (at present they are about a third higher and more than four times higher in absolute terms), then it will have solved a huge piece of the decarbonization puzzle, while providing cleaner air and clearer skies for its ambitious citizens.

Viewing all bilateral issues through a national security lens, policymakers in Beijing and Washington have failed to give enough weight to the enormous threat that a warming planet poses to their collective security. With the temperature exceeding 50°C in California and Xinjiang this week, both sides now have the opportunity to grasp the bigger picture. There’s nothing like an imminent common threat to show how much two rivals can gain from working together.©2023 Bloomberg