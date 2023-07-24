Congress | Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the champion of distortion and diversion: Congress

Congress said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a champion of distortion and diversion and tended to defame others because of his own insecurities.

Strongly opposing the rumor the Prime Minister sparked by bludgeoning the volatile situation in Manipur with states such as Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh instead of sincerely analyzing and tackling the crisis in the northeastern state, Congress Chief Communications Officer Jairam Ramesh has said. The Telegraph: Modi is not lying because it is in his interest. He lies because it’s in his nature.

Ramesh added: Modi is the guru of the five Ds when it comes to dealing with pressing issues: Deny, Deflect, Divert, Distort and Defame. Manipur is the latest example of this fundamental character of man. Time and time again he has demonstrated what a huge bundle of insecurities he is.

While the entire RSS-BJP ecosystem and ministers took inspiration from Modis’ response, which came after a baffling silence of 78 days, and launched a massive attack on Rajasthan and Bengal, the scheme escalated because the comparison with Manipur seemed irrational. The whataboutery was disputed as reports of more heinous events came in, proving conclusively that the Manipur crisis was not about errant law and order incidents.

Former Home Minister P. Chidambaram said: Let’s say there were incidents of violence against women in Bihar, Bengal and Rajasthan. How does this excuse the continued and relentless violence in Manipur? Are there any Kukis left in the valley? Are there any Meiteis left in Churachandpur and other hill districts of Manipur? If the reports are true, the ethnic cleansing is almost over in Manipur. On an objective assessment, there is a breakdown of constitutional government in Manipur.

Chidambaram added: The order of the chief minister and his ministers does not go beyond their homes and offices. How does the situation in Manipur compare to that of Bihar, Bengal and Rajasthan? The central government has not only been incompetent and partisan, it is callous and cruel when hiding behind the smokescreen of odious comparisons. If tough action is needed in Bihar, Bengal and Rajasthan, certainly ask the state governments to take stronger action, but that does not excuse the barbarism taking place in Manipur. The government of Manipur collapsed. The government of India is in a self-induced coma.

Referring to reports of two other women killed after rape, Ramesh said: With each passing day as the truth about Manipur’s horror continues to spread, it is clear that: 1. Law and order in the state has broken down. Crowds, armed vigilantes and groups of insurgents are unleashed. Women and families have faced the worst atrocities imaginable. 2. The administration is not only complicit in the violence, but has actively stirred up hatred.

Ramesh added: The social fabric has been completely torn apart with a complete breakdown of trust between communities. There will be no justice or movement towards peace as long as Biren Singh remains the chief minister. The time is long over for the Prime Minister to act. He must act now and not hijack, distort and defame to cover up the collapse of so-called dual-engine governance in Manipur.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed strong objection to the comparison with Manipur. His intention was to defame us. We have made the registration of FIRs compulsory and that is why the number of cases has increased. But it also ensured quick action against criminals. Modi attacked Rajasthani’s self-esteem by bludgeoning him with Manipur.

Gehlot added: It is not just the rape and parade of two naked women, the Chief Minister of Manipur himself says that hundreds of such incidents have occurred. More than 3,000 FIRs were recorded in two months. The prime minister did not say a word about Manipur for 78 days. He then says that 140 million people are ashamed. No, they are sad because of your actions and your inaction. After such a drama, you do a few seconds of formality and you take care of the electoral campaign. Modi ji, think about the dignity of the prime minister.

While the Rajasthan Congress held a candlelight march to protest Modis' diversionary scheme on Saturday night, there was a massive Delhi Congress protest on Sunday against the failure of the centers in Manipur.